Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Jadeja, Rahane rule as CSK make MI wait for its maiden season triumph; netizens appreciate rivalry

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings gave a dominant performance to outshine Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Mumbai on Saturday, forcing the hosts to wait for their maiden season conquest while fans cherished the rivalry.

    IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja Ajinkya Rahane rule as CSK make MI wait for maiden season triumph netizens appreciate rivalry-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

    Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced an all-round performance to overpower former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in Match 12 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, in the so-called El Clasico of the competition, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane playing pivotal roles in the win.

    Winning the toss, CSK opted to bowl as MI openers Rohit Sharma (21) and Ishan Kishan (32) gave the side a decent start of 38 runs before pacer Tushar Deshpande cleaned up the former in the fourth over of the PowerPlay (PP). At the same time, it was the best partnership of its innings.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Thereon, MI struggled to get a decent partnership going, with wickets tumbling almost every 20-plus-run stand. MI finished at a below-par total of 157/8, with Kishan being the top scorer for the side, followed by Tim David (31), the eighth wicket to fall in the 17th to Deshpande. For CSK, Jadeja bagged three, besides being the most economical of all.

    In reply, although CSK lost Devon Conway (0) in the fourth delivery of the chase, bowled over by pacer Jason Behrendorff, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*) and Ajinkya Rahane (61) tailored an 82-run partnership to ensure that the hosts did not attain an undue advantage over the visitors. While the latter brought up his 29th IPL half-century, which was the fastest for CSK against MI, in 19 balls, he was dismissed by veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the eighth.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - JAISWAL AND BUTTLER SHOW KEEPS RR UNBEATEN, DC STILL IN THE HUNT FOR MAIDEN SEASON SUCCESS

    The dismissal hardly affected the visitors as they had already set up the platform for a fine chase. Gaikwad and Shivam Dube (28) added 43 for the third before the latter got his timber cluttered by chinaman wrist-spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the 15th, as the bowler happened to be CSK's Impact Player (IP), who replaced David.

    Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu (20*) took control for the remainder of the chase and got the job done comfortably by seven wickets, with 11 balls to spare. For MI, the three bowlers scalped a wicket each, whereas Kartikeya was the economic one.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler show keeps RR unbeaten, DC still in the hunt for maiden season success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Buttler show keeps RR unbeaten, DC still in the hunt for maiden season success

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR preview: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans aims for hat-trick of conquests, with Kolkata Knight Riders ahead

    IPL 2023: WATCH Rajasthan Royals RR Joe Root weird dancing moves alongside Yuzvendra Chahal-ayh

    IPL 2023: WATCH Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root's weird dancing moves alongside Yuzvendra Chahal

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, MI vs CSK: Former cricketers, fans build up El Clasico on social media-ayh

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Former cricketers, fans choose favourite for El Clasico

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: We are losing a lot of wickets in clumps - Brian Lara decodes SRH poor run of form after LSG failure-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'We are losing a lot of wickets in clumps' - Brian Lara decodes SRH's poor run of form

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler show keeps RR unbeaten, DC still in the hunt for maiden season success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Buttler show keeps RR unbeaten, DC still in the hunt for maiden season success

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR preview: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Gujarat Titans aims for hat-trick of conquests, with Kolkata Knight Riders ahead

    Sonam Bajwa RACY Photos: Punjabi actress elevates heat on Instagram with sizzling outfits; see pics vma

    Sonam Bajwa RACY Photos: Punjabi actress elevates heat on Instagram with sizzling outfits; see pics

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details AJR

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details

    In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos vma

    In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon