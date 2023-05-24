Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of MI's eliminator against LSG (WATCH)

    Ahead of Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 eliminator on Wednesday, Mukesh Ambani visited the iconic Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for his team.

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Mumbai Indians eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants watch snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    IPL 2023 is inching closer toward the finish line, and after Chennai Super Kings sealed its berth in the grand finale after a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, the focus has now shifted to the eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

    Mumbai Indians will be a more certain team when they take on the tenacious LSG at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, thanks to the batting unit finally clicking and a pretty spectacular arrival into the IPL play-offs. The Rohit Sharma-led side has improved since their dismal performance from the previous season when they had one of their poorest finishes in the IPL.

    Also read: IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI: With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, Lucknow bowlers have task cut out

    Ahead of the crucial game, which will decide which team will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the second eliminator of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani visited the iconic Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha along with daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani.

    WATCH Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 eliminator:

    Having come this far in IPL 2023 after Gujarat Titans did them a good turn by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and pitch-forking the five-time champions Mumbai Indians into the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, the Rohit Sharma-led side would like to make the most of the proverbial 'life' to go the distance and win their sixth title.

    Also read: Why couldn't Royal Challengers Bangalore win the IPL despite having a strong team on paper?

    Lucknow Super Giants would know all too well that they were eliminated at the same stage last year by RCB after being one of the most dominating sides. They have looked a cohesive side despite the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul but the way Krunal Pandya has tactfully marshalled his resources would once again be crucial as they meet the most successful IPL side that seems to have found its mojo after striking success at the back-end of the tournament.

    Teams (from): 

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

    Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.

    Match starts: 7.30 pm.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
