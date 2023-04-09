IPL 2023: Day after defeat to CSK, glum MI stars Ishan Kishan, Tim David spotted at Mumbai airport (WATCH)

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians suffered a one-sided failure to Chennai Super Kings at home on Saturday. A day after, MI's Ishan Kishan and Tim David were spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to Delhi for their next tie on Tuesday.

Former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) was involved in a highly-hyped encounter against former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 12 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the meeting being famous dubbed as the event's El Clasico. Although it was expected to be a close contest, it surprisingly turned out to be one-sided, with CSK prevailing by seven wickets.

Consequently, MI is yet to win its maiden match of IPL 2023. In the meantime, a day after the embarrassing thrashing at the hands of CSK, the MI members were seen heading to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday ahead of its next game, as it will be flying out to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the paparazzi were able to get a glimpse of MI's young wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan and Australian all-rounder Tim David. While the former was seen donning a white t-shirt and a green short pant along with sunglass, the latter sported a black tee and a trouser of the same colour along with sunglass.

As for the contest, Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as CSK cantered home by seven wickets against MI. Batting first, MI managed a below-par 157/8 in 20 overs, with Kishan's 32 off 21 balls and 'Impact Player' David's 31 off 22 balls being the principle contributions.

Ravindra Jadeja, with 3/20, was the most successful bowler, while pacer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Mitchell Santner took two wickets apiece. In reply, Rahane hit seven fours and three sixes as CSK won 18.1 overs. Rahane's 50 came off only 19 balls. CSK has two wins in three games, while MI has lost both matches so far.

