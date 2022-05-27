Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore, netizens acclaim

    Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing off against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 2. Rajat Patidar scored 58 to steer RCB to a par total, while netizens acclaimed him.

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore against Rajasthan, netizens acclaim-ayh
    Ahmedabad, First Published May 27, 2022, 9:41 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is witnessing the penultimate stage of the playoffs, with the Qualifier 2 being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is happening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. RCB was asked to bat first, while it managed to post a par total of 157/8. Uncapped Indian batter Rajat Patidar was the star again for RCB, scoring a 42-ball 58, which played the penultimate role in the side reaching the score. In the meantime, netizens acclaimed his innings yet again.

    Patidar's innings included four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 138.10 before being dismissed by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 16th over, at 130, after being caught by Jos Buttler at long-off. Meanwhile, with his innings, he has become the second in the IPL playoffs to score straight 50-plus scores in Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs RCB (Qualifier 2)

    As for the match, the next top scorer for RCB after Patidar was skipper-opener Faf du Plessis, scoring 25. As for RR, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy claimed three wickets each, while the former was the most economical one from the side. Opener Virat Kohli could manage just seven runs off eight, hitting a six at an SR of 87.50 before falling to Krishna after being taken behind by RR skipper Sanju Samson in the second with nine on the board.
    Brief scores: RR 157/8 (Patidar- 58; Krishna- 3/22, McCoy- 3/23) vs RCB.

