Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at No.3

    On Wednesday, Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an impressive performance for Rajasthan Royals at number three against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has explained why he was promoted up the order.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC, Rajasthan Royals-Delhi Capitals: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at Number 3-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 12, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) turned out to be an interesting clash. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, DC romped to an impressive eight-wicket win. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's attention was RR all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin being promoted to the top-order, as he batted at number three and played a 38-ball 50. It happened to be his maiden IPL half-century. In what turned out to be an effective move, he explained what promoted RR to promote him up the order.

    After the defeat, Ashwin said, "No license has been given. Starting from the season, it was communicated to me properly that I will be used as a batter up the order. We had a few practice games where I opened also. I have worked a lot on my batting, so it's nice to see whatever has been worked on translates into the field."

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RR vs DC (Match 58)

    "I was in good batting rhythm before the start of the season. I worked a little bit on my batting, like trying to transfer my body weight forward and made a little switch on my technique. Pretty good feel about the knock, but it didn't come at a winning cause," added Ashwin during the post-match press conference.

    Currently, RR is placed third and stays well in contention for the playoffs. However, it needs to win its remaining couple of matches to stand a sure-shot chance at qualifying. "Back end of the tournament is always pressure. Hopefully, we can turn it on and string a couple of wins together," concluded Ashwin.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs DC: David Warner-Mitchell Marsh explosive show hands Delhi crucial win over Rajasthan; social media bursts-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Warner-Marsh show hands Delhi crucial win over Rajasthan; social media bursts

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan royals-Delhi Capitals, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Will AB de Villiers return to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB for Indian Premier League IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds-ayh

    Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

    Recent Stories

    Law Minister has no authority: Chidambaram slams Rijiju over his Lakshman Rekha comment - adt

    'Law Minister has no authority': Chidambaram slams Rijiju over his Lakshman Rekha comment

    Watch What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at Utkarsh Samroh gcw

    Watch: What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at 'Utkarsh Samroh'

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story' RBA

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives RBA

    Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives

    Zoom meeting new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    Zoom's new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon