IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he batted at No.3

On Wednesday, Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an impressive performance for Rajasthan Royals at number three against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has explained why he was promoted up the order.

Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) turned out to be an interesting clash. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, DC romped to an impressive eight-wicket win. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's attention was RR all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin being promoted to the top-order, as he batted at number three and played a 38-ball 50. It happened to be his maiden IPL half-century. In what turned out to be an effective move, he explained what promoted RR to promote him up the order.

After the defeat, Ashwin said, "No license has been given. Starting from the season, it was communicated to me properly that I will be used as a batter up the order. We had a few practice games where I opened also. I have worked a lot on my batting, so it's nice to see whatever has been worked on translates into the field."

"I was in good batting rhythm before the start of the season. I worked a little bit on my batting, like trying to transfer my body weight forward and made a little switch on my technique. Pretty good feel about the knock, but it didn't come at a winning cause," added Ashwin during the post-match press conference.

Currently, RR is placed third and stays well in contention for the playoffs. However, it needs to win its remaining couple of matches to stand a sure-shot chance at qualifying. "Back end of the tournament is always pressure. Hopefully, we can turn it on and string a couple of wins together," concluded Ashwin.