Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata pile more misery over winless Mumbai?

    Match 14 of IPL 2022 will be played on Wednesday between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. KKR will be looking to pile more misery on a winless MI. Here's the preview and match prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs MI kolkata-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Pune, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It is a thriller, as former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Both teams seem to need a win, as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Current form
    KKR has played three matches, winning a couple and losing one, while MI has played two, losing both. KKR's last game turned out to be against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which it won by six wickets. Therefore, the acceleration is clearly with the Knights.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    KKR's is entirely balanced. It is relatively heavy in batting, as it possesses quite some superstars. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins will be looking to nail it.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    As for MI, it is moderately heavy in its bowling, which is undoubtedly its strength. Although it hardly has any weaknesses, it needs a win to gain velocity. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are looking to come out on top.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While there are no injury concerns for any, KKR is still awaiting the availability of its Australian players. In 29 encounters, MI has a massive lead of 22-7, while in 23 meetings in India, MI leads 18-5. It would be their first-ever clash in Pune.

    "

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Pune will be hot, with the temperature expected to be around 23-40 degrees, along with 31% humidity. As for the pitch, it will be slightly slow, while the dew is expected to be a factor, forcing the teams to prefer chasing.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Rohit brushes aside claims that playing games in Mumbai are an advantage for MI

    Probable XI
    KKR:     Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy.
    MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi/Jaydev Unadkat.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rahane, Iyer, Varma - Rahane will give a decent start, while Iyer will fire at number three, whereas Varma will consolidate in the middle.
    Wicketkeepers: Billings, Kishan (c) - Both men are in great form, while Kishan's consistency makes him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Narine, Russell (vc) - Narine has been impactful with his spins, while Russell is a must-have, considering he can impact all around, especially with the bat, while his reliability makes him Kishan's deputy.
    Bowlers: Southee, Umesh, Bumrah, Mills - All the four pacers have been deadly of late and cannot be missed out on.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 6, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: KKR wins; toss to play a vital role

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik show hands Rajasthan Royals first defeat; netizens hail Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far snt

    IPL 2022: Dhoni's key lesson to 1st call from Akash Ambani - MI's Ishan Kishan shares journey so far

    Rishabh Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury-ayh

    Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Bangalore: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli warms up ahead of RR clash; Chahal catches up with old RCB teammates

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar snt

    IPL 2022: What's brewing between KKR star Ventakesh Iyer and the 'cute' Priyanka Jawalkar?

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz Ahmed-Dinesh Karthik show hands Rajasthan Royals first defeat; netizens hail Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Shahbaz-Karthik show hands Rajasthan first defeat; netizens hail Bangalore

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married; details RBA

    Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, Travis Barker are now married (Pictures)

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC - adt

    Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants outrage against Prime Minister-adt

    Everything is sold to China: Sri Lankan merchants' outrage against Prime Minister

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6-adt

    UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released on April 6

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon