IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Kolkata's final chance at playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. It is KKR's final shot at playoffs, while we present the ideal Fantasy XI, along with the probables and more.

Match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going head-on against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On Wednesday, it will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams are currently in contention for the playoffs. KKR desperately needs a win, as the same will keep it alive in the race. On the other hand, a victory for LSG seals its playoffs berth, while the resulting defeat for KKR knocks it out. As a result, fans are desperate to get their Fantasy XI right, while we here predict an ideal one, along with the probable XI and other match details.

Batters - Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana

As usual, Hooda and Rana will be effective in the middle order while Iyer will dominate at number three, as has been the case in IPL 2022.

Wicketkeepers - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul (vc)

Both the keepers have been in deadly form with the bat as openers, especially the latter, whose trustworthiness makes him the deputy captain.

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya

Russell is a no-brainer here for his consistent all-around form, making him the unanimous skipper. On the other hand, Holder has been ruling with his pace, while Krunal has been broadly efficacious with his leg-spins and can be upright with the bat if needed.

Bowlers - Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan and Varun Chakravarthy

Yadav and Avesh have killed it with their pace in IPL 2022 and would be no different in this tie, while Chakravarthy is mysterious with his leg spins and shall make it tough for the batters again tonight.

Probable XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy.

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan.

Match details

Date and day: May 18, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: LSG wins with a tide better team