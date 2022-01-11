  • Facebook
    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    India and South Africa are all set to face off in the Cape Town Test from Tuesday. The Freedom Series is currently locked 1-1. Here is the preview of the deciding Test as India eyes history.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Cape Town, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    The stage is set for a historic decider, as India and South Africa clash in the final Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series, to be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Tuesday. The series is currently locked 1-1. While the hosts would be looking to save themselves from embarrassment, the visitors will eye a historic first-ever Test series win in the nation. In the same light, we present the match preview.

    Current form
    India is coming off a series win at home against New Zealand. Although it won the opening Test of the series, it succumbed in the second following a close contest. As for SA, it had not played enough Tests over the past year in the lead-up to the series. Despite the opening Test loss, it did well to bounce back in the second. Thus, a close contest is on the cards yet again.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Virat Kohli declares himself fit, Mohammed Siraj ruled out

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As far as the Indian team is concerned, it possesses a great batting line-up, its strength. On the other hand, its bowling attack is respectable and can push the Protea batters onto the backfoot in no time. Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah could prove to be the game-changers.

    Meanwhile, for South Africa, batting happens to be its strength as well. Regardless, it comprises some fine bowlers, while the young lot makes it look promising. Thus, a tough battle is on the cards. Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi could prove to be the arch-nemesis for the Indians.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    The South Africans do not have any notable injury concerns. As for India, skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the Wanderers Test due to upper back spasms, is back. However, pacer Mohammad Siraj is out due to a hamstring injury. As for the head-to-head clashes, both have played 41 Tests, with SA leading 16-15. In South Africa, they have played each other 22 times, with the hosts leading 11-4, while in Cape Town, they have met on five occasions, with the hosts having a lead of 3-0.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Cape Town is forecasted to be pleasant, with the temperature expected to be around 22-30 degrees. There is a possibility of scattered thundershowers on Day 5. As for the track, it will remain dry and bouncy, with the team winning the toss looking to bat first.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    Probable XI
    IND:     KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
    SA: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rahane, Elgar, Bavuma, Rahul (c) - Rahul and Elgar will give the perfect start, with Bavuma consolidating at number three, while Rahane will stabilise in the middle-order. Rahul's consistency makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeeper: Pant - He is the man in better form in this department over Verreynne.
    All-rounder: Jansen (vc) - He has been effective with the ball, making him the deputy captain.
    Bowlers: Shami, Bumrah, Rabada, Thakur, Ngidi - In an all-out pace attack, the five have been heavily impressive in the same and are touted to come out on top.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    Match details
    Date and day:     January 11-15, 2022 (Tuesday-Saturday)
    Venue: Newlands Stadium, Cape Town
    Time: 1.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
