India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say

India suffered a seven-wicket loss against South Africa in the Wanderers Test. Virat Kohli missed out due to upper back spasms. Meanwhile, KL Rahul spoke about his availability for Cape Town.

It was tough luck for India, as South Africa bounced back in style to win the second Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series by seven wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors missed the services of skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, vice-captain KL Rahul has commented on his availability for the final Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Tuesday.

On the day of the match, Kohli had missed out on the Wanderers Test after suffering from upper back spams, with Rahul replacing him as the stand-in skipper. However, Kohli continued to attend light practice sessions, with head coach Rahul Dravid giving throwdown deliveries at the nets. In the meantime, Rahul feels Kohli should be fit to make it to the XI in Cape Town.

"Virat is feeling better already, he's been in the nets the last couple of days, and he's been fielding and running around on the field. I think he should be fine," Rahul said after the loss on Thursday. Meanwhile, Dravid also confirmed the same, stating that Kohli has been participating in light jogging and running.

"Hopefully, with a few net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. I haven't had a detailed discussion with the physio as yet, but from everything I'm hearing and from just having a chat with him, he's really improving and should be good to go in four days' time," Dravid phrased during the post-match press conference.

Kohli's return could mean Hanuma Vihari missing out, who displayed strong determination by scoring an unbeaten 40 in the second innings. However, India could continue to persist with its senior batters, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane seemingly returning to form. Also, Shreyas Iyer, who slammed a century in his debut Test last month, missed out on the Wanderers Test due to a stomach bug.