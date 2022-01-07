  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India suffered a seven-wicket loss against South Africa in the Wanderers Test. Virat Kohli missed out due to upper back spasms. Meanwhile, KL Rahul spoke about his availability for Cape Town.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    It was tough luck for India, as South Africa bounced back in style to win the second Test of the 2021-22 Freedom Series by seven wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The visitors missed the services of skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, vice-captain KL Rahul has commented on his availability for the final Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Tuesday.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    On the day of the match, Kohli had missed out on the Wanderers Test after suffering from upper back spams, with Rahul replacing him as the stand-in skipper. However, Kohli continued to attend light practice sessions, with head coach Rahul Dravid giving throwdown deliveries at the nets. In the meantime, Rahul feels Kohli should be fit to make it to the XI in Cape Town.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    "Virat is feeling better already, he's been in the nets the last couple of days, and he's been fielding and running around on the field. I think he should be fine," Rahul said after the loss on Thursday. Meanwhile, Dravid also confirmed the same, stating that Kohli has been participating in light jogging and running.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    "Hopefully, with a few net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. I haven't had a detailed discussion with the physio as yet, but from everything I'm hearing and from just having a chat with him, he's really improving and should be good to go in four days' time," Dravid phrased during the post-match press conference.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    Kohli's return could mean Hanuma Vihari missing out, who displayed strong determination by scoring an unbeaten 40 in the second innings. However, India could continue to persist with its senior batters, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane seemingly returning to form. Also, Shreyas Iyer, who slammed a century in his debut Test last month, missed out on the Wanderers Test due to a stomach bug.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say-ayh

    "Firstly, I think Vihari played really well in this Test match, in both innings, in fact. In the first innings, he got a nasty one, unfortunately for him, it popped up, and the fielder got his fingertips to it and took an outstanding catch. He batted beautifully in the second innings, so that gives us a lot of confidence," concluded Dravid.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami watch the teaser drb

    Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Exclusive video of PM Modi's convoy waiting for 20 minutes over flyover in Punjab

    Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple gcw

    Marriage without feelings is just a legal bond, says Delhi HC while granting divorce to couple

    Supreme Court allows 27 per cent reservation for OBCs 10 per cent for EWS for NEET admissions gcw

    Supreme Court allows 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS for NEET admissions

    North Korea announces not to attend upcoming Winter Olympics cites COVID hostile forces gcw

    'COVID, hostile forces': North Korea announces not to attend upcoming Winter Olympics

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon