India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Virat Kohli declares himself fit, Mohammed Siraj ruled out

India and South Africa lock horns in Cape Town Test for the decider. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has declared himself fit. However, Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out.

After two intense Test matches, India and South Africa will face off in the final Test, to be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town from Tuesday. The stage is set for a thrilling decider with Freedom Series 2021-22 locked at 1-1. While skipper Virat Kohli has declared himself fit to return, pacer Mohammed Siraj will be missing out.

Kohli had suffered upper back spasms, forcing him to miss out on the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg last week. While KL Rahul stepped in for him, India lost the Test, which happened to be its first loss at the venue. Meanwhile, Kohli is said to have fully recovered and was evident from his lunged-forward drives during the practice session at the nets. ALSO READ: Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021

As for Siraj, Kohli announced that the pacer had suffered a hamstring injury at Wanderers, while he is not fit to take the field at Newlands. “Siraj is obviously recovering from the niggle he had in the last game, and at present, I don’t think he is match-ready to take the field in the third Test. You cannot obviously risk a guy who is not at 110 per cent as a fast bowler,” he said during the pre-match press conference on Monday.

However, Kohli’s batting has been highly inconsistent of late, while he has been without an international century in over two years. While his form has been talked about a lot, he said he is not bothered with what critics had to say. Instead, he assured that his focus is on getting things right and sticking to the basics. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test - Will Virat Kohli return? Here's what KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid say