IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

South Africa put on a top show with the bat in the Wanderers Test against India. Dean Elgar was the show-stopper, as Proteas won by seven wickets. Here are the talking points.

It turned out to be a phenomenal batting show by the South Africans against India in the second Test of the Freedom Series 2021-22. On Thursday, Day 4, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Proteas got the job done by seven wickets, drawing level in the series in a historic win. Skipper Dean Elgar stole the show with the bat while we analyse some of the talking points here.

Dean Elgar - The captain SA can rely upon

Elgar indeed played the captain's knock to put SA on top. It was excellent batting under pressure and against an intense Indian bowling attack. The notable thing was that he stayed calm, which turned out to be the key to success. Clearly, he has sent out a message and proved to the entire Proteas' management that he is a leader the team can rely upon, at least with the bat.

Indians getting frustrated under pressure

The Protea batters undoubtedly put the Indian bowling attacks under pressure and left them frustrated. It was evident by the fact that the Indian pacers bowled over-short-pitched deliveries, which were way out of the reach of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is not the tallest of all, as the ball went to the ropes. Also, some exchange of words with the Proteas proved that the Indians tried to conceive a conniving tactic. Moreover, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was heard saying that the Indians would not back down at Newlands in Cape Town.

Did India miss Virat Kohli's energy?

India received a setback before the game, with skipper Virat Kohli being ruled out due to upper back spasms. As KL Rahul led the side, he happened to be a much calmer captain than Kohli and lacked the aggression and intensity as the latter. Possibly, the Indians missed that intensity on the field, as Kohli regularly did a fine job to keep up the side's spirit. Also, with Rahul leading the side for the first time, he ought to be under some pressure at such a grand stage.