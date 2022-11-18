Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand meet in the opening T20I in Wellington on Friday. Look at the best Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, predictions, where to watch, and other details.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Team India will be desperate to put behind its 2022 ICC T20 World Cup disappointment in Australia as it moves to the trans-Tasman country of New Zealand for the twin limited-overs series. It starts with three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the opening contest at the Wellington International Stadium on Friday. The last time India toured the nation for T20Is was in 2020, when it had cleanly swept the hosts 5-0, while the previous match between the two at this venue saw a Super Over win for the visitors. With another thriller expected between the two semi-finalists of the just-concluded T20WC, we present the best Fantasy XI and probable XI, predictions, where to watch, and other game details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Deepak Hooda/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
    NZ: Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Williamson, Yadav (vc), Iyer and Phillips
    Williamson would be one of the outright favourites to start as an opener, who has been doing decently of late, with Yadav firing at number three, while his deadly form makes him the deputy captain. At the same time, Iyer and Phillips would consolidate in the middle order.

    Wicketkeepers: Samson and Conway
    While Samson would ideally act as a finisher here, despite being an opener, Conway has been in better form as an opener and would be Williamson's ideal opening partner.

    All-rounders: Santner and Pandya (c)
    While Santner usually turns out to be effective with his orthodox spins on any surface, Pandya has been impactful across departments and is a no-brainer as the skipper here.

    Bowlers: Southee, Ferguson and Arshdeep
    For the bowling, we are moving in with an all-out pace attack, given the steady bounce on the Wellington surface, and all three men have been lethal with their pace, especially Ferguson. Arshdeep would certainly dominate with his seam movements.

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 18, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
    Time: 12.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): Amazon Prime Video
    Prediction: New Zealand wins with a full-strength side

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
