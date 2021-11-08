  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    India is out of the semi-final contention in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In its final Super 12 game, it is up against Namibia, as it is likely that Virat Kohli would relinquish his T20I captaincy to Rohit Sharma.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
    Former champion India has once again been knocked out of title contention in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. After a poor start initially against arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand, the wins against Afghanistan and Scotland have been of no help. While India's wait for the second T20WC title continues, the ouster also meant that India would not be winning it under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

    In the meantime, Kohli is scheduled to step down as the T20I skipper of the side. In the same light, former Indian cricket and renowned commentator Sanjay Majerkar feels that Kohli could possibly relinquish his captaincy in India's final Super 12 tie against minnow Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - India plays for pride against Namibia after being knocked out of semis race

    At the same time, he feels that Rohit Sharma could take the role, being the vice-captain. Speaking to Dafa News, Manjrekar stated that Kohi could possibly look to start a new trend in T20 cricket for India. Consequently, he could give up the T20I captaincy right away against Namibia and hand it to Rohit. However, it would also mean that Rohit would have to play instead of resting himself. Also, with the contest being a dead rubber, India is likely to field some new faces in the side.

    Following the competition, India would prepare to host New Zealand for three T20Is and a couple of Tests from November 17. With the tour commencing with T20Is, some top players might likely be rested due to their prolonged exposure to bio-bubble. It would be done, keeping in mind the mental health, besides physical fatigue caused by non-stop cricket since the England tour in June, followed by the 2021 Indian Premier League and the ongoing global competition.

