History at Chepauk: India record highest-ever team total in women’s Test cricket in clash against SA (WATCH)

India's women's cricket team made history on Saturday by recording the highest team total in women’s Test cricket during their one-off match against South Africa. Surpassing Australia's previous record of 575/9, set earlier this year, India achieved this milestone when Richa Ghosh struck a boundary off the bowling of Annerie Dercksen in the 109th over.

The foundation of India's monumental innings was laid by their openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who forged a remarkable partnership of 292 runs — the highest ever in women's cricket for the opening wicket. Verma contributed a splendid 205, while Mandhana scored 149, setting the stage for a formidable total.

Contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues (55) and crucial unbeaten half-centuries from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh further bolstered India's dominance over the course of the match. Notably, on Day 1, India had already made headlines by posting 525 runs for the loss of four wickets, surpassing the previous record for the highest single-day total in a Test match, previously held by Sri Lanka's men's team.

India's achievement not only underscores their prowess in women's Test cricket but also marks a significant milestone in the sport's history, highlighting the team's depth and resilience. The match continues to unfold with India aiming to build on their commanding position against South Africa.

