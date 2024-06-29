Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    History at Chepauk: India record highest-ever team total in women’s Test cricket in clash against SA (WATCH)

    India's women's cricket team made history on Saturday by recording the highest team total in women’s Test cricket during their one-off match against South Africa.

    history at chepauk india record highest ever team total in women's test cricket in clash against SA watch moment snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    India's women's cricket team made history on Saturday by recording the highest team total in women’s Test cricket during their one-off match against South Africa. Surpassing Australia's previous record of 575/9, set earlier this year, India achieved this milestone when Richa Ghosh struck a boundary off the bowling of Annerie Dercksen in the 109th over.

    The foundation of India's monumental innings was laid by their openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who forged a remarkable partnership of 292 runs — the highest ever in women's cricket for the opening wicket. Verma contributed a splendid 205, while Mandhana scored 149, setting the stage for a formidable total.

    Contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues (55) and crucial unbeaten half-centuries from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh further bolstered India's dominance over the course of the match. Notably, on Day 1, India had already made headlines by posting 525 runs for the loss of four wickets, surpassing the previous record for the highest single-day total in a Test match, previously held by Sri Lanka's men's team.

    India's achievement not only underscores their prowess in women's Test cricket but also marks a significant milestone in the sport's history, highlighting the team's depth and resilience. The match continues to unfold with India aiming to build on their commanding position against South Africa.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format snt

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024 final, IND vs SA: Will India break jinx at ICC events? Fans offer prayers across country (WATCH)

    It's India vs South Africa in T20 WC 2024 finals; fans hope Men in Blue break ICC trophy jinx vkp

    It's India vs South Africa in T20 WC 2024 finals; fans hope Men in Blue break ICC trophy jinx

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final delayed by rain; What happens if cancelled? vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final delayed by rain; What happens if cancelled?

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate, June 29, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Kerala Gold Rate, June 29, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Bank Holidays July 2024: Check Full List Here RBA

    Bank Holidays July 2024: Check Full List Here

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format snt

    T20 World Cup gains ground as key ICC event over ODI WC; survey reveals 35% players prefer shorter format

    Karnataka Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice AJR

    Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kirtika Malik jokingly makes a SHOCKING statement, 'Jab Dusre ka pati use kar leti hoon...'

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon