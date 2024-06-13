Florida rains: 'Life-threatening floods' cast shadow over T20 WC 2024, fans urge ICC to shift matches (WATCH)

Fans are urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move the T20 World Cup 2024 matches out of Florida due to flash flood warnings in the US state.

Fans are urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move the T20 World Cup 2024 matches out of Florida due to flash flood warnings in the US state. Torrential rains battered South Florida on Wednesday, prompting officials to warn residents to avoid "life-threatening flooding" in some of the state's most populous areas.

The National Weather Service in Miami advised residents to stay indoors, avoid traveling, and steer clear of hazardous moving waters. Flood warnings for parts of four South Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, are in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

The heavy downpour is disrupting air travel in the region. Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport reported that its entrances and exits were flooded.

By Wednesday evening, 284 flights in and out of that airport had been canceled. Meanwhile, Miami International Airport saw a combined total of 326 cancellations, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, various locations across the region had recorded over half a foot of rain in the past 48 hours: 11.28 inches at Fort Lauderdale Airport, 7.49 inches at Miami Airport, 8 inches in Fort Myers, and 7.74 inches in Sarasota.

The continuous hours of rain have made pumps nearly ineffective, as there is nowhere for the excess water to be directed.

Numerous images and videos of the waterlogged city have surfaced on social media, showing streets submerged in water. With ongoing heavy rain and flood warnings, fans are calling for the ICC to relocate the remaining games scheduled in Florida to New York or Dallas.

Three more matches are scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 14, 15, and 16. Two of these Group A matches are crucial for the tournament, with the USA and Pakistan's qualification for the Super 8 at stake.

Co-hosts USA will face Ireland on June 14 in a vital Group A clash. A win for the USA would secure their place in the Super 8 stage. Even if the match is washed out, Monank Patel's team will advance to the next round with five points from four matches.

A washout would be detrimental to Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the next round, as they are currently in third place on the points table with only one win from three matches, totaling two points. The Babar Azam-led side is heavily reliant on Ireland to defeat the USA in their final fixture to stay in contention for the Super 8.

If Ireland manages to beat the USA, Pakistan will also need to win their last game against the same opponent on June 16. Therefore, the 2009 champions cannot afford for their final match to be washed out, as it would result in their elimination from the tournament.

Pakistan began their campaign with a shocking super over loss to the USA. In their second fixture, they failed to chase a modest target of 120, losing the match by six runs. Thus, inclement weather in Florida would not only dampen the tournament's excitement but also pose a significant hurdle in the ICC’s efforts to promote cricket in the USA.

