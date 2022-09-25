Duleep Trophy: Rahane asks Jaiswal to leave field for sledging rival batter; fans laud exemplary gesture

In one of the rare instances, West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane summoned his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the playing field for indiscipline. Rahane set an example on the Day 5 of the 2022-23 Trophy Final against South Zone at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday. The 20-year-old Jaiswal was sensational with the bat, as he struck a brilliant 200, setting up an enormous win for West in the title clash. However, it was not the same for him on the field, as he embroiled himself in a controversy. He was requested by his captain Rahane to leave the playing area, as the former went overboard with sledging against South batter Ravi Teja.

Teja had seemingly whined about Jaiswal's constant verbal volleys at him as the latter was fielding close to him. After being warned earlier, Jaiswal again came under fire in the 57th over when an on-field umpire griped about his apparent vocal volleys. He also appeared to be animated when Rahane spoke with him about his actions and sent him off, leaving West momentarily with ten men on the field.

However, Jaiswal returned to the playing field after seven overs, while he was later declared the Man of the Match after West won the contest by 294 runs. It is not the first time that Rahane has been unpretentious. When Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was racially abused in Australia a couple of years ago, Rahane was leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli and brought up the issue with the match referee but abstained from encountering the Australians on or off the field.

After the game, Rahane was questioned on the incident involving Jaiswal, to which he responded, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So, you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."

(With inputs from PTI)