Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023 announced; Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul make comeback from injury

India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), featuring the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. The 16-member team, led by Rohit Sharma, also includes the emerging talent Tilak Varma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to commence on August 30. Leading the team will be Rohit Sharma, and accompanying him are the returning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Notably, the squad also includes the promising young talent Tilak Varma, who left an impact during the recent T20I series against West Indies.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya assumes the role of vice-captain under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah makes it to the squad as well, Mumbai Indians' standout batsman Tilak Varma, following his standout performances in the T20Is against West Indies, has earned his place in the lineup. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav secures a position in the squad, while Yuzvendra Chahal did not make the cut. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the roster as a backup wicketkeeper.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna

The Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30, commencing with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. India's inaugural Group A fixture is against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2, followed by a match against Nepal in Pallekele on September 4. Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. Ultimately, the teams securing the first and second positions in the Super Fours will compete in the final scheduled for September 17 in Colombo.