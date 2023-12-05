Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming gesture to Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma strikes a chord with fans

Suryakumar Yadav continued the tradition established by the former Indian captains, showcasing a gracious gesture that resonated on social media after India's triumphant 4-1 victory in the 5-match T20I series against Australia. Following a tense 5th T20I, which mended some wounds inflicted by Australia during the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Captain Suryakumar handed the series-winning trophy to the emerging talents, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Fans lauded Suryakumar for upholding this tradition, reminiscent of the leadership style of Dhoni, Kohli, and Sharma.

Post-match, Suryakumar expressed satisfaction with the young players' performances, emphasizing their commendable skills and fearless approach. Reflecting on the game strategy, he mentioned encouraging the team to be fearless and enjoy the game, resulting in a successful series. Australia's captain, Matthew Wade, lamented his team's batting performance in the death overs but acknowledged the series' learning opportunities and looked forward to the upcoming World Cup.

"It was a good series. The way the boys showed their skills was commendable. We wanted to be fearless, we wanted to enjoy when we were in the middle. I told them, "do whatever is right and just enjoy your game," and they did the same. So very happy with that. If he (Washington Sundar) would have been there it'd have been an add-on. At Chinnaswamy, 200+ is easier to chase. 160-175 is a tricky told here. After 10 overs, I told the boys that we have a game on," he said.

Australia skipper Matthew Wade, on the other hand, was quite disappointed by his team's performance.

"I thought we bowled relatively well. We kept them to a total that probably should have been chased at this ground. Disappointing last five or six overs (with the bat). There's always a temptation to get a lefty against the two spinners. Projecting forward to the World Cup, my role is going to be down there with Tim David and Marcus Stoinis. Looking forward to the World Cup. My job is try and get us home in situations like tonight. Would have been nice to get the result tonight. 3-2 would have been probably a reflection of where the series was, we played some good cricket, got outplayed at times but we learn a lot," Wade said.

