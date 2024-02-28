Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here

    The BCCI recently unveiled the central contracts for the 2023-24 season, featuring a Grade A+ category that includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

    cricket Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    The BCCI recently unveiled the central contracts for the 2023-24 season, featuring a Grade A+ category that includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, conspicuous by their absence are Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, signalling a notable exclusion from the prestigious list of contracted players.

    BCCI unveiled its annual player retainership for the 2023/24 season, and notable exclusions from the central contracts were Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

    In a statement, the board clarified, "Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team." The duo has been absent from the Indian team, reportedly due to their refusal to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

    Cheteshwar Pujara, who received a Grade B contract last season, was also left off the list, having not played a Test match since the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

    Newcomers Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal secured their first contracts, while Shubman Gill was promoted from Grade B to Grade A. The top grade, A+, continued to feature Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah.

    Additionally, the BCCI introduced 'Fast Bowling contracts' for Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa. The board specified that players participating in three Tests, eight ODIs, or 10 T20Is would automatically be included in Grade C.

    Here is full list of player contracts:

    Grade A+ (4 players):
    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

    Grade A (6 players):
    R. Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed. Siraj, K.L. Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya.

    Grade B (5 players):
    Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    Grade C (15 players):
    Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Rajat Patidar.

    Here are some of the related Tweets: 

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what board said osf

    BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what the board said

    cricket Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts osf

    Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England osf

    Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    Recent Stories

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on NIR

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on

    cricket BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what board said osf

    BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what the board said

    In pictures: Malaika Arora looks SEXY in black fitted gown with bejeweled neckline RKK

    In pictures: Malaika Arora looks SEXY in black fitted gown with bejeweled neckline

    Maharashtra PM Modi inaugurates rail, road, and irrigation ventures valued at Rs 4,900 crores in Yavatmal AJR

    Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates rail, road, and irrigation ventures valued at Rs 4,900 crores in Yavatmal

    cricket Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts osf

    Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon