IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat aims for long-term wicketkeeper-batsman role with RCB

Anuj Rawat expressed his ambition on Sunday to establish himself as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) primary wicketkeeper-batsman for the long term, especially with veteran Dinesh Karthik announcing that this IPL season would be his last.

Rawat showcased his versatility with a quickfire 48 off 25 balls, aiding RCB in posting a competitive total of 173 for six against the Chennai Super Kings, despite initial struggles.

The 24-year-old left-hander's innings, particularly noteworthy as he shared the crease with Karthik, who had been fulfilling the wicketkeeper-batsman role for RCB in recent seasons with commendable success.

Rawat mentioned that the RCB management has explicitly communicated his new role within the team.

"I have been clearly informed about my batting position lower down the order. As a wicketkeeper, batting in the middle-order is a significant responsibility," Rawat stated during a press conference ahead of RCB's match against the Punjab Kings on Monday.

The Delhi cricketer, who took on the wicketkeeping duties for RCB in the last few matches of IPL 2023, emphasized that his confidence has grown.

"Keeping wickets in a few games last season boosted my confidence, and I aim to contribute even more as a wicketkeeper-batsman as this season progresses," Rawat remarked.

With upcoming home fixtures against Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, and Lucknow Super Giants on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rawat emphasized RCB's determination to bounce back after their loss to CSK.

"We're approaching our upcoming home matches with the same mindset as the last match against CSK. Our goal is to secure victories in all of them," he concluded.

