Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat aims for long-term wicketkeeper-batsman role with RCB

    Anuj Rawat sets his sights on securing a permanent position as Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper-batsman, following Dinesh Karthik's announcement of retiring after this IPL season.

    cricket IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat aims for long-term wicketkeeper-batsman role with RCB osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    Anuj Rawat expressed his ambition on Sunday to establish himself as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) primary wicketkeeper-batsman for the long term, especially with veteran Dinesh Karthik announcing that this IPL season would be his last.

    Rawat showcased his versatility with a quickfire 48 off 25 balls, aiding RCB in posting a competitive total of 173 for six against the Chennai Super Kings, despite initial struggles.

    The 24-year-old left-hander's innings, particularly noteworthy as he shared the crease with Karthik, who had been fulfilling the wicketkeeper-batsman role for RCB in recent seasons with commendable success.

    Rawat mentioned that the RCB management has explicitly communicated his new role within the team.

    "I have been clearly informed about my batting position lower down the order. As a wicketkeeper, batting in the middle-order is a significant responsibility," Rawat stated during a press conference ahead of RCB's match against the Punjab Kings on Monday.

    The Delhi cricketer, who took on the wicketkeeping duties for RCB in the last few matches of IPL 2023, emphasized that his confidence has grown.

    "Keeping wickets in a few games last season boosted my confidence, and I aim to contribute even more as a wicketkeeper-batsman as this season progresses," Rawat remarked.

    With upcoming home fixtures against Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, and Lucknow Super Giants on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rawat emphasized RCB's determination to bounce back after their loss to CSK.

    "We're approaching our upcoming home matches with the same mindset as the last match against CSK. Our goal is to secure victories in all of them," he concluded.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter osf

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter

    cricket IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH)

    cricket PCB restores Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's contract after his written apology osf

    PCB restores Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's contract after his written apology

    cricket IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma optimistic about Mumbai Indians' new recruits ahead of their season opener (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma optimistic about Mumbai Indians' new recruits ahead of their season opener (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB aims for stronger bowling performance against Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: RCB aims for stronger bowling performance against Punjab Kings

    Recent Stories

    Better to sacrifice yourself than let 100 people die Moscow terror attack hero Islam Khalilov (WATCH) snt

    'Better to sacrifice yourself than let 100 people die': Moscow terror attack hero Islam Khalilov (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter osf

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's insights on facing Hardik Pandya in GT vs MI encounter

    Holi 2024: CAIT announces business worth Rs 50,000 crore done during festival, NO Chinese products sold! snt

    Holi 2024: CAIT announces business worth Rs 50,000 crore done during festival, NO Chinese products sold!

    Kapil Sharma's show returns on Netflix: Ranbir Kapoor to Rohit Sharma, guest list RKK

    Kapil Sharma show on Netflix: Ranbir to Rohit Sharma, guest list here

    cricket IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon