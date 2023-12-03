India vs Australia 5th T20I: Squad rotation on cards as India eyes 4-1 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

As the T20I series between India and Australia nears its conclusion with India already securing victory, attention turns to the potential squad rotation for the 5th and final encounter.

With the series already secured, India may opt for squad rotation in the upcoming 5th and final T20I against Australia. While the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been impressive, skipper Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to tinker with the successful partnership. However, in the inconsequential match, the versatile Shivam Dube could step in, possibly giving Rinku Singh a break.

Opening Pair: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad

The combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, showcasing a left-hand, right-hand partnership, has delivered stellar performances for the Indian team. Given the T20 World Cup is around six months away, providing them more opportunities seems crucial.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma

Despite Shreyas Iyer's limited impact with the bat in the 4th T20I, he is expected to retain his place in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma are likely to continue in the middle order.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

While Axar Patel shone with the ball in the previous T20I, there might be a chance for Washington Sundar to feature in the 5th T20I. However, deciding between the two could prove to be a challenging call.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi

Despite Deepak Chahar's expensive spell in the 4th T20I, leaking 44 runs in 4 overs, he remains a vital part of India's T20 World Cup plans due to his all-round abilities. Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi are expected to retain their positions.

India's Predicted XI vs Australia, 5th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.