India squad for Bangladesh Test: Bumrah's vice-captaincy remains uncertain

The BCCI announced the India Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, leaving the vice-captaincy position unfilled. While Jasprit Bumrah, who served as VC in the previous series against England, has been included in the squad, but there is no clarity on whether he will continue as Rohit Sharma's assistant.

It is also interesting to note that neither KL Rahul nor Rishabh Pant, who were previously considered for the leadership roles along with Bumrah, haven't been named as vice-captain despite their return to the team. The BCCI had earlier clarified that Bumrah is a leader in the team. It is also unclear who will lead the team in case of Rohit's absence in the series against the Tigers.

The BCCI has not clarified why the vice-captain was not announced. It is believed that this will be raised when coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma address the press conference before the start of the first Test on September 19.

The selectors announced the India squad for the first Test after the completion of the first round matches of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The biggest highlight is the return of Rishabh Pant to Test cricket after he was seriously injured in a car accident on December 30 2022. The wicketkeeper played his last Test couple of days before the accident.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who was injured during the ODI World Cup, was expected to return to the Test team but was not included in the squad for the first Test. Pacer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, is the new face in the team. It is also noteworthy that Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, who made their debut in the England series, have retained their places in the team.

India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

