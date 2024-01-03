Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    6 wickets, 11 balls, 0 runs: India's epic collapse against SA in Cape Town sparks meme fest

    As India witnessed an unexpected batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 11 balls without adding any runs, Twitter erupted with responses to the stunning turn of events in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

    cricket 6 wickets, 11 balls, 0 runs: India's epic collapse against SA in Cape Town sparks meme fest osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:21 PM IST

    India experienced an epic batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 11 balls without scoring a single run, culminating in their dismissal for 153 runs and a lead of 98 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. Lungi Ngidi delivered a three-wicket over, and Kagiso Rabada secured two consecutive wickets during this swift downfall.

    The Test match witnessed an absurd day of cricket, concluding with a total of 23 wickets falling after South Africa chose to bat upon winning the toss. Mohammed Siraj's outstanding six-wicket haul in a 9-over spell limited the hosts to their lowest total since readmission. Subsequently, India faced their own collapse, losing their last six wickets for no additional runs, plummeting from 153/4 to 153 all out. As the day concluded, South Africa found themselves three wickets down in their second innings, still trailing by 36 runs.

    Here are some of the twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153-10 against South Africa osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153 all-out in Newlands

    cricket Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium osf

    Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20 cricketer of the year 2023 osf

    Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20 cricketer of the year 2023

    Cricket a tradition we cherish Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners snt

    'Cricket, a tradition we cherish': Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

    cricket ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot osf

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot

    Recent Stories

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's first glimpse of the bride and groom [PICTURES] ATG

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Here's first glimpse of the bride and groom [PICTURES]

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    cricket IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153-10 against South Africa osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: India faces massive batting collapse, From 153-4 to 153 all-out in Newlands

    European Union shows 'unwavering commitment' to Ukraine, sanctions world's biggest diamond mining company avv

    European Union shows ‘unwavering commitment' to Ukraine, sanctions world’s biggest diamond mining company

    SPOTTED Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city ATG

    SPOTTED: Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon