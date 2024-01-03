6 wickets, 11 balls, 0 runs: India's epic collapse against SA in Cape Town sparks meme fest

As India witnessed an unexpected batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 11 balls without adding any runs, Twitter erupted with responses to the stunning turn of events in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

India experienced an epic batting collapse, losing 6 wickets in just 11 balls without scoring a single run, culminating in their dismissal for 153 runs and a lead of 98 runs against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town. Lungi Ngidi delivered a three-wicket over, and Kagiso Rabada secured two consecutive wickets during this swift downfall.

The Test match witnessed an absurd day of cricket, concluding with a total of 23 wickets falling after South Africa chose to bat upon winning the toss. Mohammed Siraj's outstanding six-wicket haul in a 9-over spell limited the hosts to their lowest total since readmission. Subsequently, India faced their own collapse, losing their last six wickets for no additional runs, plummeting from 153/4 to 153 all out. As the day concluded, South Africa found themselves three wickets down in their second innings, still trailing by 36 runs.

Here are some of the twitter reactions: