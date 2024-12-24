Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan on Feb 23 in Dubai, final on March 9; groups, full schedule here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the schedule for the much-anticipated 2024 Champions Trophy, which will see India and Pakistan face off on 23 February in Dubai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the schedule for the much-anticipated 2024 Champions Trophy, which will see India and Pakistan face off on 23 February in Dubai. This announcement comes just days after confirmation that the two nations will not play matches on each other's grounds until at least 2027, following an agreement that includes neutral venues for their encounters in ICC events.

India will be placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Their opening match is against Bangladesh on 20 February, followed by a fixture against New Zealand on 2 March, both of which will also take place in Dubai. The marquee India-Pakistan clash is set for Sunday, 23 February, with the UAE chosen as a neutral venue after an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Defending champions Pakistan, who are also the hosts of the tournament, will begin their campaign on 19 February against New Zealand in Karachi. Their final group match against Bangladesh will be held on 27 February in Rawalpindi. The two semi-final matches are scheduled for 4 and 5 March, with the final set for 9 March, which will have a reserve day.

Group B will feature Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa, with matches spread across Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The decision to hold India's matches in the UAE was made after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with senior UAE minister and ECB head Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak. The hybrid model, which sees India and Pakistan playing in neutral venues for ICC events until 2027, was finalized following both nations' refusal to travel to each other's countries.

The Champions Trophy is the first ICC event to follow this arrangement, which will also apply to other upcoming tournaments. These include the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in Pakistan.

Champions Trophy 2025 groups:

Group A - Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand

Group B - Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa

Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

