Australia wins 6th WC title: Travis Head crushes billion dreams 2 decades after unforgettable Ponting show

Indian bowlers have been hit with the Travis Head storm as the Australian top-order batsman has taken on the Indian bowlers’ heads-on. He scored an incredible century which sealed the fate of his team and won the World Cup.

Australian opener top-order batsman Travis Head has torn apart the Indian cricket team. He has been an unstoppable force like Ricky Ponting was in the 2003 ODI World Cup Final. His century has sealed the deal for the Australian cricket team against the hosts in Ahmedabad.

The Australian team was struggling at one stage however, Travis Head turned the tables against the run of play. He has scored a century against India in the final replicating his idol Ricky Ponting in playing a valuable inning and taking the game away in a World Cup final.

Ricky Ponting back in the 2003 ODI World Cup dominated against the Sourav Ganguly-led team. He took the game away from India and the men in blue bowlers were never in the game. Today, Travis Head has taken Indian bowlers out of any equation in the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

The loss of the Indian cricket team has broken billions of hearts. The toss was crucial as Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Indian cricket side had a tricky start as Shubman Gill was out for cheap. Rohit Sharma played attacking cricket but got dismissed for 47 runs.

Virat Kohli hit a half century but apart from him and Rohit Sharma no one really played confident cricket. KL Rahul was another one who scored a half-century but played a very slow inning. The men in blue were all out for just 240 runs.

Australia got through a rough start as well as David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith were out early. But Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne sealed the deal for their team with an astounding 180+ runs partnership. Australia won the ODI World Cup 2023 final by seven wickets.