Kafi, a 17-year-old acid attack survivor who lost her vision at age 2, scored 95.6% in CBSE Class 12 exams. Daughter of a Chandigarh autorickshaw driver, she aspires to become an IAS officer and credits her parents and teachers.

Kafi's father, Pawan, is an autorickshaw driver and a contract worker in Chandigarh.

"I am very happy and proud of my daughter. She has performed very well. She topped in Class 10th as well. When she was 2 years old, our neighbours had put acid on her. She became blind after that incident. I am a contract worker and also run an autorickshaw here. I always say that no kid's willpower should be broken, one should always support their kid," he told ANI.

The 17-year-old Kafi is an acid attack survivor from Hisar. She aspires to become an IAS officer.

"When she was 2 years old, our neighbours had put acid on her. She became blind after that incident. For 6 years we went to the hospital, just in case atleast one of her eyes gets better and so she can see, but we made a lot of efforts, but everyone said that her vision will not return. After completing her treatment, we started her studies. Now she just has to put effort, and wherever she wants to go I will take her," Pawan further said.

Speaking to ANI, Kafi said, “I belong to Hisar, Haryana currently living in Chandigarh. I am a student of the Institute for the Blind. In the recent results of the CBSE Boards, I scored 95.6% in Class 12th. In Class 10th, I had scored 95.2% as well. I am an acid attack victim, and my target is to become an IAS officer. Being a visually challenged girl, there were a lot of challenges, but my parents and teachers helped me a lot to conquer them. We have limited access to resources but technology helped us a lot. My main source of study was audio and textbooks.”

She further said that the success of her good score goes to the teachers.

"My parents have been my support system and inspiration. The way they have sacrificed for me, I just want to pay back to them. This pushes me a lot to do better in my life. For the students out there, I want to say that social media and other things are not going to decide our future, we have to do hard work. We will have to be humble and a good human being," she said.

