UPSC Result 2023: 30 Muslims selected for Civil Services

Four of them, including two from Jammu and Kashmir, and one woman, have secured different ranks and positions in the list of the top 100. Muskan Dagar, AIR 72, is the only Muslim woman in the top-100 list

A total of 30 Muslims figure in the final list of the Indian Civil Services, the examination for which was conducted by the UPSC. The final list was released on Tuesday.

Waseem Ahmed Bhat with AIR 7 and Naveed Ahsan Bhat, with AIR 84, hail from Kashmir. Muskan Dagar, AIR 72, is the only Muslim woman in the top-100 list while Asad Zubair, AIR 86 also made it to it.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the main examination for the Civil Services in September 2022 and Personal Interviews between January and May 2023.

All three toppers are women: Ishita Kishore tops the list and Garima Lohia stands in second place and Uma Harathi N at third position.

List of Muslims in UPSC 2022 with ranks

1. 7 WASEEM AHMAD BHAT

2. 72 MUSKAN DAGAR

3. 84 NAVEED AHSAN BHAT

4. 86 ASAD ZUBER

5. 154 AAMIR KHAN

6. 159 RUHANI

7. 184 AYASHA FATIMA

8. 189 SHAIK HABEEBULLA

9. 193 ZUFISHAN HAQUE

10. 231 MANAN BHAT

11. 268 AAKIP KHAN

12. 296 MOIN AHAMD

13. 298 MOHAMMAD IDUL AHMED

14. 350 ARSHAD MUHAMMED

15. 354 RASHIDA KHATOON

16. 398 IMAN RIZWAN

17. 441 MOHAMED RISWIN

18. 476 MOHD IRFAN

19. 570 SAYED MOHAMMED HUSAIN

20. 586 QAZI AYESHA IBRAHIM

21. 599 MUHAMMED AFZEL

22. 612 S MOHAMMED YAKUB

23. 642 MOHD SHADA

24. 736 TASKEEN KHAN

25. 745 MOHAMMED SIDDIQ SHARIFF

26. 760 AKHILA B S

27. 768 MD BURHAN ZAMAN

28. 774 FATHIMA HARIS

29. 852 IRAM CHOUDHARY

30. 913 SHERIN SHAHANA T K

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other civil services posts.

The UPSC conducted Personal Interviews of the Civil Services 2022 aspirants in 03 Phases, with the 3rd and last phase ending on May 18, 2023.

In 2021, only 25 Muslims qualified for the coveted civil services. Since the total intake for 2021 was only 685, as against 933 for 2021, the Muslims’ position remains the same in percentage terms.

23 students from Jamia RCA

As many as 23 candidates who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in the UPSC'S Civil Services Exam 2022.

Out of the 23 selected candidates, some are expected to get the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service and the remaining candidates are likely to get IRS, Audit & Account Service, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

Ajmera Sanketh Kumar who secured 35th rank is the best performer from the RCA this year. Twelve out of 23 selected candidates are girls.

Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI said that the consistent performance of Jamia RCA, in training students for Civil Services Examinations year after year is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university." We expect better results in the coming years. She visited RCA to congratulate the students.''

Prof. Akhtar has been personally monitoring, guiding, and providing all support to RCA to work for excellence. She congratulated all the students and their families for their success. She praised Prof. Abid Haleem, Professor-In-Charge of RCA for his dedication and service to RCA.

In a recent interview to Awaz The Voice recently, Professor Akhtar took great pride in mentioning that Shruti Sharma, the topper in UPSC Civil Services Exam last yeat was the star performer from the RCA, JMI.

From 2010-11 to 2023 RCA has produced more than 270 Civil Servants including many in IAS, IFS and IPS. Besides, more than 300 students have also been selected for various other central and state services i.e., CAPF, IB, RBI (GradeB), APF, Bank PO and PCS etc.

RCA was established in 2010 by the UGC under the aegis of the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP), JMI to provide free coaching, and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and Minorities for civil services and other competitive examinations. Students are selected for comprehensive coaching on the basis of an All India written test followed by individual interviews.

RCA provides a well-structured multifaceted coaching & personality development programme. This involves guidance at various stages of the examinations i.e. Prelims., Main and Interview with over 500 hours of classes, Special Lectures of eminent scholars and senior civil servants, group discussions, test series and mock interviews. Besides, the Academy provides 24x7 air-conditioned library and free wi-fi. The Academy provides safe and convenient hostel facilities.