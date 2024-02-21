Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UP Board Exam 2024: Have doubts? Call THESE toll-free helpline number to clear them

    This helpline aims to aid students in seeking assistance, asking questions, and receiving tips to succeed in subjects such as Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English. Subject experts on the helpline will advise candidates on what to focus on during the last two days.

    The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has introduced a special hotline service for 12th-grade Science stream students getting ready for the Board Exam 2024. This hotline will be available starting on Tuesday to assist kids in asking questions, getting advice, and seeking guidance in order to achieve in topics including English, math, physics, chemistry, and biology.

    The helpline's subject matter experts will provide candidates pointers on what to concentrate on in the final two days. Concerns and problems raised by candidates will be addressed and resolved by a group of specialists from the Department of Education. The helpline is specifically for the Lucknow division districts. It will operate on February 20 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can call the helpline number 9415664679 to address their concerns. Additionally, similar helplines have been launched in other districts and divisions as well.

    In addition, the UP Board has provided the phone numbers and email addresses of its headquarters and five regional offices. For the convenience of applicants, instructors, and principals, these contact details are available.

    The following phone lines are available for communication with the UP Board regional offices:

    Meerut Regional Office: 0121-2660742 and 9454457256.

    Bareilly Regional Office: 0581-2576494 and 9411915423.

    Prayagraj Regional Office: 0532-2423265 and 9793908133.

    Varanasi Regional Office: 0542-2509990, 9415810708, and 9453760092.

    Gorakhpur Regional Office: 0551-2205271 and 6394717234.

    Furthermore, the UP Board Headquarters in Prayagraj has issued helpline numbers: 18001805310 and 18001805312.

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, based in Prayagraj, has released the exam schedules for both Classes 10 and 12. Exams for the UP Board Intermediate and High School will be held from February 22 to March 9. Over 25 lakh candidates will be participating in the examinations this year.

    The West Bengal WBBSE board exams started on February 16 and will continue until February 29. In Tamil Nadu, the class 12 board exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 22.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
