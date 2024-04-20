Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more

    In a record 19 days following evaluation, the UP Board released the results of the intermediate and high school exams for 2024. Candidates who took the state's Class 12 board exam can view their Uttar Pradesh Class 12 results on upresults.nic.in and the UPMSP's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

    UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! 82.60 per cent pass percentage Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 12th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who took the state's Class 12 board exam can view their Uttar Pradesh Class 12 results on upresults.nic.in and the UPMSP's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

    The announcement of the UP classes 10 and 12 results took place during a press conference. The UPMSP Chairman and Secretary formally announced the results. Alongside the results, the board officials have disclosed the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results.

    How to check your marks?

    Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in
    Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12
    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
    Click on submit and the result will be displayed
    Check the results and download the page
    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

    A total of 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the intermediate board examination in the state. UPMSP had appointed 52,295 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.24 crore answer sheets of Class 12.

    In a record 19 days following evaluation, the UP Board released the results of the intermediate and high school exams for 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks gcw

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now! AJR

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now!

    UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position AJR

    UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position

    AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 announced! How to check your marks online, SMS & DigiLocker? gcw

    AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 announced! How to check your marks online, SMS & DigiLocker?

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks toppers list and more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    Recent Stories

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute vkp

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's killer Fayaz had attempted to murder father over property dispute

    Kerala: KSRTC to deploy Nava Kerala Sadas luxury bus on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route anr

    Kerala: KSRTC to deploy Nava Kerala Sadas luxury bus on Kozhikode-Bengaluru route

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS snt

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' David, Pollard fined for providing illegal assistance to Suryakumar against PBKS

    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in very high concentrations gcw

    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in ‘very high concentrations’

    Shehnaaz Gill SEXY photos Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif flaunts her cleavage in black leather jacket RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill SEXY photos: ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ flaunts her cleavage in black leather jacket

    Recent Videos

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon