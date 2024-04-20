UP Board Class 12th results 2024 ANNOUNCED! Know how to check your marks, passing grades & more

In a record 19 days following evaluation, the UP Board released the results of the intermediate and high school exams for 2024. Candidates who took the state's Class 12 board exam can view their Uttar Pradesh Class 12 results on upresults.nic.in and the UPMSP's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The announcement of the UP classes 10 and 12 results took place during a press conference. The UPMSP Chairman and Secretary formally announced the results. Alongside the results, the board officials have disclosed the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results.

How to check your marks?

Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in

Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

Click on submit and the result will be displayed

Check the results and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

A total of 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the intermediate board examination in the state. UPMSP had appointed 52,295 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.24 crore answer sheets of Class 12.

