Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will today (April 20) declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination results. The High School and Intermediate results will be declared at 2 pm on the official websites of the UP board — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

    UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    The results of high school and intermediate of the Uttar Pradesh Board will be released on Saturday (April 20), the Education Department informed. The NIC website, upresults.nic.in, and the website of the Council of Secondary Education, upmsp.edu, will both release the UP Board results at 2:00 pm. At the designated time, students can access one of the two websites to view the results.

    Candidates will need their admit card or hall ticket, which contains their roll number to check the UP Board class 12th/10th marks online. It is recommended that students have their hall tickets handy before checking their scores.

    How to check your marks?

    • Use your browser to go to the official websites, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
    • On the webpage, look for the UP Board Result 2024 notice.
    • Select the link for the results. either upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
    • Select the appropriate site based on your needs: intermediate or high school results.
    • Put your roll number here.
    • Send in your login information.
    • Get the UP Board outcome here.

    To pass the tests, students need to receive at least 33% in each subject and overall. The UP Board grades students' achievement in each subject using a scale that goes from A1 (highest) to E2 (lowest).

    In 2024, the board had conducted the high school and intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for this, out of which 29,47,311 were class 10 students and 25,77,997 were class 12 students. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted in 2 shifts on all respective dates.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now! AJR

    UPSE CSE topper list 2024: Aditya Srivastava leads; Check full toppers list now!

    UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position AJR

    UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position

    AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 announced! How to check your marks online, SMS & DigiLocker? gcw

    AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 announced! How to check your marks online, SMS & DigiLocker?

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks toppers list and more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Elimination: Saranya or Sreerekha, who will leave the house? anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Elimination: Saranya or Sreerekha, who will leave the house?

    IPL 2024: LSG skipper KL Rahul, CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad each fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate snt

    IPL 2024: LSG skipper KL Rahul, CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad each fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

    What is Bitcoin Halving? Know its importance RBA

    What is Bitcoin 'halving'? Know its importance

    Gold rate on April 20: Know 22 and 24 carat city-wise price gcw

    Gold rate on April 20: Know 22 and 24 carat city-wise price

    Kerala: Keltron halts AI camera fine notices due to lack of funds for printing challans anr

    Kerala: Keltron halts AI camera fine notices due to lack of funds for printing challans

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon