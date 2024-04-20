UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024: UPMSP to announce marks today; Here's how to check your marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj will today (April 20) declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination results. The High School and Intermediate results will be declared at 2 pm on the official websites of the UP board — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Candidates will need their admit card or hall ticket, which contains their roll number to check the UP Board class 12th/10th marks online. It is recommended that students have their hall tickets handy before checking their scores.

How to check your marks?

Use your browser to go to the official websites, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

On the webpage, look for the UP Board Result 2024 notice.

Select the link for the results. either upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Select the appropriate site based on your needs: intermediate or high school results.

Put your roll number here.

Send in your login information.

Get the UP Board outcome here.

To pass the tests, students need to receive at least 33% in each subject and overall. The UP Board grades students' achievement in each subject using a scale that goes from A1 (highest) to E2 (lowest).

In 2024, the board had conducted the high school and intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for this, out of which 29,47,311 were class 10 students and 25,77,997 were class 12 students. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted in 2 shifts on all respective dates.