UP B.Ed JEE Entrance Exam Result 2023 declared; Here's how you can check your marks

The Bundelkhand University Jhansi released the UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh bachelor of education joint entrance examination can check their results at bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University Jhansi has announced the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 scorecards today, June 30. On the official website, bujhansi.ac.in, candidates who took the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 test may view the results. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as the candidate's user id and password in the result login window to download the UP B.Ed JEE scorecard.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into various colleges in the state can go through the steps given below to know how to download their results.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

Click the link for the scorecard on the homepage.

Enter your login information.

Your UP B.Ed 2023 scorecards will be displayed on the screen

For reference in the future, download and print the document.

The UP B.Ed JEE entrance exam was divided into two 400-mark examinations, paper 1 and paper 2. The length of each paper was three hours (180 minutes). The general knowledge and language (Hindi/English) parts of Paper 1 are followed by the general aptitude tests and subject qualification (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture) components of Paper 2.