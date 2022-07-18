TS DEECET admit card 2022 released; here's how to download and more

Telangana DEECET admit cards were made available on the official website today, July 18, 2022, at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in. DEECET admission cards can be downloaded using the direct URL and instructions provided below.

The Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test, or TS DEECET admit card 2022, was made available online. The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has made these TS DEECET hall tickets available online at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS DEECET admit card 2022, which was issued today, is for the DEECET, which will be conducted on July 23, 2022. Candidates should keep in mind that the test board notified in advance that the TS DEECET admit card download link will be activated today. To get the TS DEECET admit cards online, candidates will require their registration number and other login information. They can also use the step-by-step approach outlined below as a fast reference.

Here's how to download the admit card

Candidates must go to the Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test website - deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

Click the link that says 'Download your admit card' on the webpage.

Enter your registration number, application number, or any other login information that is requested.

On your screen, you will see your TS DEECET admit card,

Make a copy for yourself by downloading and printing it.

Everyone must bring their TS DEECET Hall Ticket 2022 to the exam centre since applicants may be denied entry if they do not have this document. Telangana DEECET 2022 will be administered in two sessions: Session 1 (Telugu) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Session 2 (English, Urdu) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.