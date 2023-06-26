Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TNEA rank list 2023: Anna University to release rank list soon; Here's how you can check it

    The TNEA Rank List 2023 for students in the engineering stream will be made public today. Close to 1.87 lakh engineering candidates will receive the list. Candidates should be aware that the release date has not yet been announced, but that once it is, it will be posted on the official website, tneaonline.org.

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2023 is set to be released by Anna University today, June 26. Candidates who apply for undergraduate engineering courses will be able to verify their selection status when the rank list is made public. TNEA is the state-level counselling programme run by Anna University on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. For students wishing to acquire an engineering seat at participating institutes, colleges, and universities in the state, this serves as a single point of contact. Based on the TNEA rank list, seats are assigned at institutions. Candidates can visit tneaonline.org, which is the official website, for additional information.

    As per reports, around 1.5 lakh seats are likely available and 440 engineering colleges this year. TNEA will release the list of candidates who are eligible along with the rank list.

    Here's how to check your TNEA rank list 2023:

    Step 1: Registered candidates should go to tneaonline.org, the official website.
    Step 2: They should choose the "Login" option on the homepage.
    Step 3: The following step requires applicants to provide their email address and password.
    Step 4: Following the submission of the information, the TNEA 2023 rank list will be shown on the screen.
    Step 5: Review the information provided there and download it.
    Step 6: Candidates should print out their submission for future use.

    Post the release of the rank list, students will have to upload their choice of course and colleges. Students who do not get their choice of course there will be other options available for them.

    Based on the students' exam scores in the fields of mathematics, physics, and chemistry, the TNEA rank list for 2023 will be created. Candidates should be aware that the final grade will be 200 (Maths 100, Physics 50, and Chemistry 50). In addition to the general rank list, the DoTE will also create a community rank list. Based on their rank, the chosen students will be permitted to take part in TNEA counselling. Counselling for the TNEA 2023 will take place between July 7 and August 24. The counselling for the sports quota will take place from July 2 to July 5.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
