RBI is offering summer internship for students, freshers; all you need to know

Internships are available at the Reserve Bank of India! Yes, you heard it correct. Both students and recent graduates are eligible to apply. The annual summer internship programme will commence in April 2022. Students pursuing advanced degrees in finance, economics, law, or banking are eligible to apply. The application period is already underway, and the deadline to apply is December 31. For the summer assignments, a total of 125 interns will be chosen. Candidates who are selected will earn a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. The trainees will be responsible for their transportation to and from Mumbai. They must also take responsibility for their lodging arrangements.

Eligible Indian students should apply for summer placement through their institutes to the "Control Offices of the Reserve Bank of India" using the online web-based application form. Eligible international students should fill out the prescribed application form and send it to the Mumbai address. The application should be addressed to the Chief General Manager of Reserve Bank of India. It should be noted that a preliminary copy of the application can be e-mailed to cgminchrmd@rbi.org.in.

Indian students pursuing integrated five-year or postgraduate courses in management, commerce, statistics, law, economics, banking, finance, econometrics, or three-year full-time professional bachelor's degree in law from reputed colleges and institutions in India are eligible to apply for the summer internship during their penultimate year/semester. Students pursuing advanced studies in finance, banking, economics, management, law (five-year degree), and other relevant subjects at universities/institutions worldwide are eligible to apply.

The interviews for the 125 shortlisted applicants will take place at any of the RBI offices around the country in January or February 2022. Those chosen for the RBI summer internship will be announced in February or March 2022.

