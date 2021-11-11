  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI is offering summer internship for students, freshers; all you need to know

    The application period is already underway, and the deadline to apply is December 31. For the summer assignments, a total of 125 interns will be chosen. 

    RBI is offering summer internship for students freshers all you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 2:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Internships are available at the Reserve Bank of India! Yes, you heard it correct. Both students and recent graduates are eligible to apply. The annual summer internship programme will commence in April 2022. Students pursuing advanced degrees in finance, economics, law, or banking are eligible to apply. The application period is already underway, and the deadline to apply is December 31. For the summer assignments, a total of 125 interns will be chosen. Candidates who are selected will earn a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. The trainees will be responsible for their transportation to and from Mumbai. They must also take responsibility for their lodging arrangements.

    Eligible Indian students should apply for summer placement through their institutes to the "Control Offices of the Reserve Bank of India" using the online web-based application form. Eligible international students should fill out the prescribed application form and send it to the Mumbai address. The application should be addressed to the Chief General Manager of Reserve Bank of India. It should be noted that a preliminary copy of the application can be e-mailed to cgminchrmd@rbi.org.in.

    Also Read | Did Demonetisation succeed? RBI data reveals worrying currency statistics

    Indian students pursuing integrated five-year or postgraduate courses in management, commerce, statistics, law, economics, banking, finance, econometrics, or three-year full-time professional bachelor's degree in law from reputed colleges and institutions in India are eligible to apply for the summer internship during their penultimate year/semester. Students pursuing advanced studies in finance, banking, economics, management, law (five-year degree), and other relevant subjects at universities/institutions worldwide are eligible to apply. 

    The interviews for the 125 shortlisted applicants will take place at any of the RBI offices around the country in January or February 2022. Those chosen for the RBI summer internship will be announced in February or March 2022.

    Also Read | Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI governor for another three-year term

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET MDS 2021 cutoff reduced from 50 to 26 percentile gcw

    NEET MDS 2021 cut-off reduced from 50 to 26.971 percentile

    Video Icon
    BITS Pilani begins admission process for Integrated Learning Programmes for working individuals gcw

    BITS Pilani begins admission process for integrated learning programmes for working individuals

    Video Icon
    CBSE releases Class 10th 12th admit cards students can change centres till Nov 10 more gcw

    CBSE releases Class 10th, 12th admit cards, students can change centres till Nov 10 & more

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    CBSE to release admit cards for classes 10 12 on November 9 gcw

    CBSE to release admit cards for Class 10th, 12th on November 9

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here drb

    Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani has this to say about co-star Harish Patel, read here

    Video Icon
    Mansukh Mandaviya meets with health ministers of states, stresses 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign-dnm

    Mansukh Mandaviya meets with health ministers of states, stresses 'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID vaccination campaign

    Video Icon
    NEET MDS 2021 cutoff reduced from 50 to 26 percentile gcw

    NEET MDS 2021 cut-off reduced from 50 to 26.971 percentile

    Video Icon
    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic could script these 3 classic records-ayh

    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic could script these 3 classic records

    Video Icon
    TikTok Netflix testing new interface tailored to kids to promote its content gcw

    Inspired by TikTok, Netflix testing new interface tailored to kids to promote its content

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon