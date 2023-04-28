PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 declared; Check out toppers list, best performing districts & more

PSEB 8th Class Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 on April 28, 2023. Students who have appeared for Class 8 board exams in the state can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in on April 29, 2023.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the board exam result for Class 8 on April 28. Students who appeared for the Class 8 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Punjab Board Class 8 students will be able to download their scorecards from April 29, 10 am onwards. The link will be activated on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

There is no provision for re-evaluation for Class 8 results, said PSEB official. As many as 356 students score between 97% to 100% of which 310 are girl students and 46 are boys.

PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Here's how you can check your provisional marksheet

Step 1: Go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Class 8 results page and click on the link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: After successfully logging in, the score card will appear on the main page.

Step 5: Save and download the score card for future use.

PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Here's the list of top 3 students

Rank 1 - Lovepreet Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa

Rank 2 - Gurankit Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa

Rank 3 - Samarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary school Ludhiana

PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Subject wise pass percentage

In the PSEB 8th result, Punjabi subject has recorded the highest 99.79 percent pass percentage. Urdu recorded 100 percent pass percentage a total of 413 students appeared in the Urdu exam which was an optional subject. English has a pass percentage of 99.08 percent while Mathematics has a pass percentage of 99.56 percent.

PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Best performing districts

Pathankot - 99.33%

Kapurthala - 99.10%

Gurdaspur- 99.08%

There is no provision for re-evaluation for Class 8 results, said PSEB official. Students in classes 10 and 12 can apply for re-evaluation when their results are announced.

