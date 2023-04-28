Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 declared; Check out toppers list, best performing districts & more

    PSEB 8th Class Result 2023:  Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 on April 28, 2023. Students who have appeared for Class 8 board exams in the state can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in on April 29, 2023. 

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the board exam result for Class 8 on April 28. Students who appeared for the Class 8 exams can check the detailed results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Punjab Board Class 8 students will be able to download their scorecards from April 29, 10 am onwards. The link will be activated on the official website - pseb.ac.in. 

    There is no provision for re-evaluation for Class 8 results, said PSEB official. As many as 356 students score between 97% to 100% of which 310 are girl students and 46 are boys.

    PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Here's how you can check your provisional marksheet

    Step 1: Go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.
    Step 2: Go to the Class 8 results page and click on the link.
    Step 3: Enter your registration number and password.
    Step 4: After successfully logging in, the score card will appear on the main page.
    Step 5: Save and download the score card for future use.

    PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Here's the list of top 3 students

    Rank 1 - Lovepreet Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa 
    Rank 2 - Gurankit Kaur of Govt Girls School Mansa 
    Rank 3 - Samarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary school Ludhiana

    PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Subject wise pass percentage

    In the PSEB 8th result, Punjabi subject has recorded the highest 99.79 percent pass percentage. Urdu recorded 100 percent pass percentage a total of 413 students appeared in the Urdu exam which was an optional subject. English has a pass percentage of 99.08 percent while Mathematics has a pass percentage of 99.56 percent.

    PSEB Class 8 results 2023: Best performing districts 

    Pathankot - 99.33% 
    Kapurthala - 99.10% 
    Gurdaspur- 99.08%

    There is no provision for re-evaluation for Class 8 results, said PSEB official. Students in classes 10 and 12 can apply for re-evaluation when their results are announced.
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
