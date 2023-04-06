PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 5 results at pseb.ac.in
The Punjab Board Class 5 Board Examination 2023 was conducted from February 27 to March 6, 2023. The Board conducted the practical examinations for Class 5 from March 20 to March 22, 2023, at various exam centres across the state.
Punjab School Education Board on Thursday (April 6) announced PSEB 5th Class Result 2023 at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for Class 5 board examination in the state can check the result on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in and on third party result websites available shortly.
PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: Here's how to check
Step 1: Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
Step 4: Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Step 7: For other details, the candidates can check the official site of PSEB.
