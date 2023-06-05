BREAKING: NIRF 2023: IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, Miranda House best college

The Education Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 are out and Indian Institutes of Technology continue to dominate rankings.

IIT-Madras continues to be at the top among engineering institutions for eighth consecutive year: Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023.

IISc-Bengaluru has been ranked the best university followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. IISc-Bengaluru has also been ranked as the best institute for research followed by IIT Madras.

While Miranda House tops among colleges, IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best business school.

More rankings:

Best 3 institutions for Innovation

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Best 3 institutions in Agriculture sector

Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi

National Dairy Institute, Karnal

Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana

Best 3 institutions for law

National Law University, Bengaluru

National Law University, Delhi

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad

Best 3 institutions for medical studies

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore