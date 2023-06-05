Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: NIRF 2023: IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, Miranda House best college

    The Education Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 are out and Indian Institutes of Technology continue to dominate rankings.

    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    IIT-Madras continues to be at the top among engineering institutions for eighth consecutive year: Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023.

    IISc-Bengaluru has been ranked the best university followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. IISc-Bengaluru has also been ranked as the best institute for research followed by IIT Madras.

    While Miranda House tops among colleges, IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best business school.

    More rankings:

    Best 3 institutions for Innovation

    Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
    Indian Institute of Technology Madras
    Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

    Best 3 institutions in Agriculture sector

    Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi
    National Dairy Institute, Karnal
    Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana

    Best 3 institutions for law

    National Law University, Bengaluru
    National Law University, Delhi
    National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad

    Best 3 institutions for medical studies

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
    Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
    Christian Medical College, Vellore

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
