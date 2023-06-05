BREAKING: NIRF 2023: IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, Miranda House best college
The Education Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 are out and Indian Institutes of Technology continue to dominate rankings.
The Education Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 are out and Indian Institutes of Technology continue to dominate rankings.
IIT-Madras continues to be at the top among engineering institutions for eighth consecutive year: Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023.
IISc-Bengaluru has been ranked the best university followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. IISc-Bengaluru has also been ranked as the best institute for research followed by IIT Madras.
While Miranda House tops among colleges, IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best business school.
More rankings:
Best 3 institutions for Innovation
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Best 3 institutions in Agriculture sector
Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi
National Dairy Institute, Karnal
Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana
Best 3 institutions for law
National Law University, Bengaluru
National Law University, Delhi
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research, Hyderabad
Best 3 institutions for medical studies
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore