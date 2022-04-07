Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET 2022: Know age limit, passing marks, exam pattern, how to apply and more

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the NEET 2022 application process. The application period, which began on April 6, will go until May 6. Candidates interested in medical and associated professions should apply at neet.nta.nic.in. On July 17, the medical admission test will be held. Students will have three hours and twenty minutes to complete the exam. While the exam time has been increased, there will also be negative marking in NEET.

    Age limit: The minimum age to apply for NEET is 17 years old. There is no maximum age limit for applicants. The upper age limit for applying to the medical admission exam has been lifted for the first time in history. This is projected to increase the number of individuals taking the medical entrance exam.

    Nationality: Non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), and foreign nationalities can all register for NEET.

    Exam pattern: NEET 2022 will include 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four possibilities and only one valid answer. The exam will be broken down into three sections: physics, chemistry, and biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions divided into two portions (A and B). The examination will last 200 minutes (3 hours 20 minutes). The test will take place from 2 PM to 05:20 PM. According to the updated marking method, one mark will be removed for each incorrect response in both sessions.

    Passing marks: The minimal marks necessary to pass the medical entrance exam for an unreserved applicant are 50 percentile, 45 percentile for a PWD candidate, and 40 percentile for a SC/ST/OBC candidate.

    How to apply?

    The NEET 2022 application procedure is entirely online, with applicants visiting the NEET 2022 official website and completing the application process –
    Step 1: Navigate to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
    Step 2: Go to Registrations, click New Registrations, and fill out the form.
    Step 3: Register using personal information such as name, contact information, password, and so on to create the application number and password.
    Step 4: Once the credentials have been generated, log in and complete the application form with personal and educational information, exam centre preference, and the relevant documents.
    Step 5: Pay the application cost online using a credit or debit card, net banking, Paytm, or UPI.

