NEET 2022: From eligibility criteria to exam pattern; here's everything we know so far

It is predicted that registration for the NEET 2022 entrance test will begin in December, and applicants who meet the NEET eligibility requirements will fill out the NEET 20222 entrance exam form.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for MBBS, AYUSH, veterinary, and nursing programmes. The NEET entrance test is India's most extensive undergraduate medical admission examination. The NEET entrance test is administered on paper. The NEET 2022 entrance test date has yet to be confirmed, and NTA will notify.

The NEET entrance test, questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from the class 11 and 12 curricula are asked. The NEET entrance test is typically held on the first Sunday in May from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It is predicted that registration for the NEET 2022 entrance test will begin in December, and applicants who meet the NEET eligibility requirements will fill out the NEET 20222 entrance exam form.

Candidates must watch the NTA's official website to see when the application form, admission card, and exam date will be released. The NEET 2022 entrance test schedule will also be made available on the website.

Eligibilty criteria:

Candidates must be at least 17 years old at the time of admission on December 31, 2022. Aspirants must be Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO), or Foreign Nationals to be eligible for the NEET 2022. Candidates who have passed or are about to complete their 10+2 or equivalent exams can take the NEET-UG 2022.

Also Read | NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota

Aspirants must have core subjects in physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and English from a recognised board. In the 10+2 qualifying test, candidates must obtain at least 50% in physics, chemistry, and biology combined. The minimum necessary marks for applicants from the SC, ST, OBC-NCL categories are 40%.

Exam format:

The NEET 2022 entrance test will be held in a paper-and-pencil format. The exam is broken into three sections: physics, chemistry, and biology. The test will last three hours and consist of 180 questions, each worth four points.

The Health Ministry has previously said that the NEET 2022 entrance test syllabus would not change. This indicates that the NEET test syllabus for 2022 will be based on class 11 and 12-course curriculum comprising three disciplines - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.