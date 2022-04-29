Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet MP Board Toppers 2022: Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey top 10th result, Pragati tops MP 12th result

    The toppers for this year for Class 10 are Suchita Pandey from Satna and Nancy Dubey from Chhatarpur and for Class 12 overall topper is Pragati Mittal from Sheopur of Maths science stream.

    Bhopal, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the class 10 and 12 results at 1 pm on April 29 via press conference. This time, Nancy Dubey has topped MP 10th Result and Pragati Mittal has topped MP 12th Results. Students can download their MPBSE Results online on the official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

    The toppers for this year for Class 10 are Suchita Pandey from Satna and Nancy Dubey from Chhatarpur and for Class 12 overall topper is Pragati Mittal from Sheopur of Maths science stream with a score of 494 out of 500. Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey topped the MP Board Class 10 exams 2022 with 496 marks out of 500.

    The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 59.54 per cent and overall pass percentage of Class 12 is 72.72 per cent. The Board has also released the merit list. The pass percentage of girls in class 12 is 75.64 per cent and for boys, it is 69.94 per cent. For Class 12, as many as 93 girls and 60 boys (153) have secured a place on the merit list.

    In the merit list of high school examination (class 10) results, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got a place. In class 12, 93 girls and 60 boys (153) have featured in the merit list . This year also girl students have secured more positions than boys.

    In 2021, the MP Board recorded a 100 per cent pass rate for HSSC. Meanwhile, compared to last year, the pass percentage has decreased this year. Prior to that, in normal circumstances, the pass percentage in 2020 was recorded to be 68.81 per cent.

    MP Board Toppers 2022 are also expected to get some rewards this time, as per local media reports. The announcement is expected soon. Asianet Newsable congratulates all MPBSE Toppers and MP Board Result students

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 2:26 PM IST
