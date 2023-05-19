Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Kerala SSLC result 2023) or Class 10 result today, May 19. Check the best and worst performing districts and other details. 
     

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023
    First Published May 19, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. The students can check their results on the official websites for the Kerala board exam in 2023 --- keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students can check Kerala Class 10th results using their exam registration number, and date of birth.

    The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 99.70%. Kannur recorded the highest pass percentage (99.4 per cent) among districts. Meanwhile, Wayanad stood at the bottom of the list with a pass percentage of 98.41.

    A total of 68,604 students have secured A+ grade in all subjects this year as compared to last year when only 44,363 students secured full A+. This year, there is an increase of 24241 more students. Application for re-evaluation and getting photocopies of answer sheets can be submitted online from May 20 to May 25, 2023.

    This year, the Kerala SSLC exams took place from March 9 to March 29. According to the official data, a total of 4,19,128 students appeared for the exam in 2,960 exam centres across the state.  In 2022, the exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29 from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 99.26 per cent. Over 4 lakh students registered last year as well. 

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Video Icon