    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result today, merit list and more

    Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the exam results can be expected around 3 pm.

    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    The Kerala Board of Public Examinations will on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, release the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022. Candidates will be able to access the Kerala Class 10 results on either of the following websites: https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/ or https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/ or https://prd.kerala.gov.in/

    Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the exam results can be expected around 3 pm. To access the SSLC result 2022 through SMS. Students need to type KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

    Students can check the results of the Kerala SSLC examination, which was conducted between March 31 and April 29 in offline mode at various exam centres across the state, by logging in with the board exam roll number and date of birth. 

    The Class 10 board examination was taken by over four lakh candidates and it was conducted in a single shift (9.45 am to 12.30 pm).

    The 2021 result

    Last year, the overall Kerala SSLC pass percentage was at 99.47 per cent. A total of 1,21,318 students secured the highest grade of A-plus. To note, in view of the Covid pandemic, Board exams were called off last year and instead an alternative assessment scheme was employed to grade students. To get an A-plus rank, students need to secure over 90 marks in their 10th board exams.

