Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check

    On June 13 at 4 p.m., the trial allotment list for admission to Kerala's first-year higher secondary courses (Plus One / Class 11) will be released by the Directorate of General Education (DGE). Here's HOW candidates can check the allotment list.
     

    Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    The Directorate of General Education (DGE) of Kerala will announce the trial allotment results for Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions on Tuesday (June 13) at 4 pm.

    When it becomes available, candidates can check their selection status by going to admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in.

    A notice on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission portal states that the merit quota trial allotment has already been released.

    By clicking the "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" link and logging in through the Candidate Login-SWS box, candidates can view their trial allotment record. The candidates can also go to help-desks in government and aided higher secondary schools near their homes.

    The trial allotment list serves merely as a guide based on the information provided by applicants, and it cannot be used to determine admission. Candidates will have one final opportunity to fix any errors in their application forms, including rearranging selections, when the trial list is released.

    The last date when candidates can view their trial allotment is June 15. The candidates can use the Edit application feature on their candidate login in case of corrections. By 5 pm on June 15, all necessary changes should be made by the candidates. The incorrectly filled-out allotments will be invalidated.

    After this process, the first allotment list will be out on June 19 and the last allotment of the first phase is on July 1. Classes are slated to begin on July 5.

    A total of 4,58,773 students have applied for admission, with Malappuram having the most candidates (80,764) among the districts. 

    The Director of General Education has been requested to determine whether any additional Plus One seats are vacant in aided institutions, according to Education Minister V Sivankutty.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand board, JAC 11th Result 2023: Here's how to check Class 11 result AJR

    JAC 11th Result 2023 to be out soon: Here's how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 result

    NEET UG 2023 Result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    NEET UG 2023 result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; Here how to check results, more details

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; How to check results, more details

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared over 14624 candidates pass other details gcw

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared; Here's how you can check your marks

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here AJR

    MHT CET 2023 Results OUT: Check PCB, PCM toppers list here

    Recent Stories

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes AJR

    Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 as they continue sit-in protest; check alternative routes

    Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy osf

    Gautam Gambhir blames 'Hero-Worship' culture for India's struggle to win an ICC Trophy

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M's hypocrisy and lies exposed, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M's hypocrisy and lies exposed, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this RBA

    Adipurush movie review OUT: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film worth your MONEY? Read this

    Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma love story: Actress finally goes official about their 'relationship' status vma

    Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma love story: Actress finally goes official about their 'relationship' status

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon