Kerala HSCAP Plus One trial allotment to be ANNOUNCED today; Here's HOW to check

On June 13 at 4 p.m., the trial allotment list for admission to Kerala's first-year higher secondary courses (Plus One / Class 11) will be released by the Directorate of General Education (DGE). Here's HOW candidates can check the allotment list.

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) of Kerala will announce the trial allotment results for Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions on Tuesday (June 13) at 4 pm.

When it becomes available, candidates can check their selection status by going to admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in.

A notice on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission portal states that the merit quota trial allotment has already been released.

By clicking the "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" link and logging in through the Candidate Login-SWS box, candidates can view their trial allotment record. The candidates can also go to help-desks in government and aided higher secondary schools near their homes.

The trial allotment list serves merely as a guide based on the information provided by applicants, and it cannot be used to determine admission. Candidates will have one final opportunity to fix any errors in their application forms, including rearranging selections, when the trial list is released.

The last date when candidates can view their trial allotment is June 15. The candidates can use the Edit application feature on their candidate login in case of corrections. By 5 pm on June 15, all necessary changes should be made by the candidates. The incorrectly filled-out allotments will be invalidated.

After this process, the first allotment list will be out on June 19 and the last allotment of the first phase is on July 1. Classes are slated to begin on July 5.

A total of 4,58,773 students have applied for admission, with Malappuram having the most candidates (80,764) among the districts.

The Director of General Education has been requested to determine whether any additional Plus One seats are vacant in aided institutions, according to Education Minister V Sivankutty.