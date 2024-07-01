Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today; Check details

Kerala’s higher education institutions are launching four-year undergraduate programs to offer students greater flexibility in course design. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate at the state level today (July 1) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s higher education institutions will begin implementing four-year undergraduate programs from Monday (July 1). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate at the state level in Thiruvananthapuram Women's College at 12 pm. Higher Education Minister R Bindu will preside over the event.

The main attraction of these four-year programs is that students can tailor their courses according to the latest academic and career trends. Unlike the existing graduate courses that require students to study Physics and Mathematics along with Chemistry, the new programs allow for more flexible combinations. For instance, students can choose combinations such as Chemistry-Physics-Electronics, Chemistry-Literature-Music, or focus exclusively on Chemistry.

Students will earn a regular degree after three years and an honours degree after four years. Additionally, academically bright students can earn their degree in two and a half years under the N-Minus-One system.

The new programs will also enable inter-university transfers. Another advantage is that students can pursue online courses alongside their regular program and use the credits earned to complete their regular or honours degrees.

Credits earned through skill enhancement courses, internships, and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) can be accumulated to fulfill course requirements. The programs will also introduce significant changes in the examination and evaluation systems. Initially, the teaching faculty will develop up to 20% of the syllabi for all courses. This proportion will be gradually adjusted in subsequent phases.



Latest Videos