KEAM 2024 Results Out: Alappuzha native Devanand gets 1st rank; Check details

    The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala announced the KEAM 2024 results on Thursday. Devanand P from Alappuzha secured the first rank with a score of 591.6 out of 600.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala announced the results of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination (KEAM) 2024 on Thursday (July 11). Higher Education Minister Dr. Bindu released the rank list during an afternoon press conference. Alappuzha native Devanand P secured the first rank with a score of 591.6 out of 600. Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil from Malappuram and Allen Johny Anil from Kottayam achieved the second and third ranks, respectively.

    A total of 79,044 students took the inaugural online KEAM entrance exam, which was held over a period of six days from June 5th to 10th. The exam was administered at multiple centers across the state, as well as at locations in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

    The entrance exam saw a total of 79,044 students participating, comprising 38,853 girls and 40,190 boys. Out of these, 58,340 students qualified, including 27,524 girls and 30,815 boys. Furthermore, 52,500 students, including 24,646 girls and 27,854 boys, secured a place in the rank list. Notably, there was an increase of 4,261 qualified candidates compared to the previous year, and 2,829 more students made it to the rank list. The sole transgender candidate who took the exam qualified but did not make it to the rank list.

    The results are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala at www. cee.kerala.gov.in.

    Top 10 rankholders:

    Devanand P, Chandanakkavu, Alappuzha

    Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil, Ponniyakurissi, Malappuram

    Allen Johny Anil, Pala, Kottayam

    Jorden Joy, Vaikom, Kottayam

    Jithin J Joshi, Maradu, Ernakulam

    Athul P T, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram

    Sourav Sreenath, Payyanur, Kannur

    Prathyush P, Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

    Gautham P A, Moothakunnam, Ernakulam

    Shivram S, Karakkamuri, Ernakulam

    The KEAM entrance exam, administered by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, is a state-level test for engineering and pharmacy programs. However, candidates seeking admission to medical, allied medical, or agricultural courses are exempt from taking the KEAM exam. Instead, their selection will be based on their scores in the NEET (UG)-2024 exam, which is a national-level entrance test. This means that Kerala does not conduct a separate state-level entrance exam for medical admissions.

