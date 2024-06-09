Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    JEE Advanced 2024 Result DECLARED! How to check your download score card & toppers list

    JEE Advanced Results 2024: Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone has topped the entrance exam among the total of 48,248 candidates who have qualified for admission to IITs. Of the total 1,80,200 candidates who appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2024, as many as 48,248 cleared it.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday (June 9) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024.  Candidates can download their exam results by using their login credentials on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

    Significantly, a total of 48,248 candidates have qualified for admission to IITs this year, with Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone securing the top rank by scoring 355 out of 360 marks.  On the other hand, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, a female applicant from the IIT Bombay zone, achieved the highest rank among all the female candidates with an all-India rank of 7, having scored 322 out of 360.

    Other candidates in the top 10 include:

    1. Ved Lahoti (IIT Delhi zone)
    2. Aditya (IIT Delhi zone)
    3. Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone)
    4. Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone)
    5. Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras zone)
    6. Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone)
    7. Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone)
    8. Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone)
    9. Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone)

    How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2024?

    • —  Visit the official website of JEE Advanced — jeeadv.ac.in
    • —  Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2024 link.
    • —  A new page will open.
    • —  Enter the required details.
    • —  Your JEE Advanced result will appear on the screen.
    • —  Check the result and save it.

    Apart from the results, candidates can check the minimum marks that a candidate must obtain to pass the exam. Last year, the minimum marks required were 6.83 per cent of the total marks in each subject and 23.89 per cent of the total marks for the Common Rank List (CRL).

