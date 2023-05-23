JAC Class 10th result 2023: Jharkhand Board declares result; Know how to check marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. JAC 10th results are available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 results for the Jharkhand board for 2023 on May 23. Out of the 4 lakh students that took the exam, 95.38% passed. Students will be able to check 10th class result 2023 online from various official websites including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in.

To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.

Here's how you can check your results:

Step 1: Visit the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in as the first step.

Step 2 - Next, choose the available result link from the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will now appear. Enter your roll number there and submit the form.

Step 4: The marksheet will show up at Step 4 on your screen.

Here's how you can check marks through SMS

Step 1: Access the SMS menu on your phone.

Step 2: Put 'RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO' in the message body.

Step 3: Send to 56263 in Step 3

Step 4: An SMS with your outcome will be sent to you.

Students must receive the minimum passing score required by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in order to pass the JAC Board Class 10 test in 2023. The minimum percentage of marks required to pass each topic and overall is 33%.

The Class 10 board examinations were held from March 14 to April 3. The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council.