Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC Class 10th result 2023: Jharkhand Board declares result; Know how to check marks

    The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 board exam results on May 23. JAC 10th results are available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and also on jacresults.com.

    JAC Class 10th result 2023 Jharkhand Board Matric Result declared 95 38 pc pass percentage know how to check marks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 10 results for the Jharkhand board for 2023 on May 23. Out of the 4 lakh students that took the exam, 95.38% passed. Students will be able to check 10th class result 2023 online from various official websites including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in.

    To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will be required to provide their credentials such as date of birth and roll number.

    Here's how you can check your results: 

    Step 1: Visit the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in as the first step.
    Step 2 - Next, choose the available result link from the homepage.
    Step 3: A new page will now appear. Enter your roll number there and submit the form.
    Step 4: The marksheet will show up at Step 4 on your screen.

    Here's how you can check marks through SMS

    Step 1: Access the SMS menu on your phone.
    Step 2: Put 'RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO' in the message body.
    Step 3: Send to 56263 in Step 3
    Step 4: An SMS with your outcome will be sent to you.

    Students must receive the minimum passing score required by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in order to pass the JAC Board Class 10 test in 2023. The minimum percentage of marks required to pass each topic and overall is 33%.

    The Class 10 board examinations were held from March 14 to April 3. The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. 

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced Ishita Kishore bags first spot women secure top four ranks gcw

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced; Ishita Kishore bags first spot, women secure top four ranks

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank anr

    2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam results out: Gahana Navya James from Kerala bags sixth rank

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check AJR

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 results OUT at resultsassam.nic.in; here's how to check

    Kerala SSLC: Class 10 student Sarang, obtains A+, passes away before results announced; donates organs to 6 anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Class 10 results out best performing districts toppers list other details gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    Recent Stories

    From Shane Warne to new consulate in Brisbane: PM Modi's top quotes AJR

    From Shane Warne to new consulate, top quotes of PM Modi in Sydney

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster' anr

    Adah Sharma starrer 'The Kerala Story' enters Rs 200 crore club to become an 'All-time blockbuster'

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS: Is Australia decision not to play a warm-up tie 'fraught with danger'? Allan Border questions-ayh

    WTC Final: Is Australia's decision not to play a warm-up tie 'fraught with danger'? Allan Border questions

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced Ishita Kishore bags first spot women secure top four ranks gcw

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced; Ishita Kishore bags first spot, women secure top four ranks

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said vma

    Miley Cyrus gives fans an insight into most 'controversial' outfits; here's what she said

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon