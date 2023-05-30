Indian Navy invites applications for Agniveer vacancies; Know eligibility criteria, how to apply & fees

The registration process for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2023 will begin today that is May 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in. Check out all important details.

The Indian Navy has announced the commencement of online registration for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2023 posts starting from May 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in.

The registration period will be available from May 29 through June 15, 2023, according the recruiting timetable. This recruiting effort will fill 1,365 open posts, with a maximum of 273 seats designated for female candidates.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have been born between November 1, 2002, and April 30, 2006, inclusive, to be eligible for these positions.

Education qualification: Candidates must also have passed their 10+2 exam in Mathematics, Physics, and at least one of Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Science in addition to having passed the 10+2 test in all other courses. These tests have to be administered by the Boards of School Education authorised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Marital status: The Indian Navy only accepts unmarried Indian male and female applicants for enlistment as agniveers, making marital status another important prerequisite.

Salary: Candidates who are hired will earn a pay grade of Rs. 30,000 per month in addition to a predetermined annual rise. On the official website, interested people may discover the comprehensive notification for the Indian Navy Agniveer recruiting.

How to apply?: Candidates must complete a few easy procedures in order to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer 2023. They must go to the main page of the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in, and choose the Agniveer (02/2023) registration link. Applicants must complete the application form, upload the required files, and pay the examination cost after registering.

Registration fees: Candidates are needed to pay an examination fee of Rs. 550 + 18% GST during the online application procedure.

Selection process: The selection procedure for the Agniveer (SSR) - 02/2023 batch will be divided into two stages: the INET examination, which includes computer-based online shortlisting, and the written exam, physical fitness test, and recruiting medical examination that follow.