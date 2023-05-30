Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy invites applications for Agniveer vacancies; Know eligibility criteria, how to apply & fees

    The registration process for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2023 will begin today that is May 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in. Check out all important details.

    Indian Navy invites applications for 2023 Agniveer vacancies know eligibility criteria how to apply fees and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    The Indian Navy has announced the commencement of online registration for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment 2023 posts starting from May 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at agniveernavy.cdac.in. 

    The registration period will be available from May 29 through June 15, 2023, according the recruiting timetable. This recruiting effort will fill 1,365 open posts, with a maximum of 273 seats designated for female candidates.

    Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have been born between November 1, 2002, and April 30, 2006, inclusive, to be eligible for these positions.

    Education qualification: Candidates must also have passed their 10+2 exam in Mathematics, Physics, and at least one of Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Science in addition to having passed the 10+2 test in all other courses. These tests have to be administered by the Boards of School Education authorised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

    Marital status: The Indian Navy only accepts unmarried Indian male and female applicants for enlistment as agniveers, making marital status another important prerequisite.

    Salary: Candidates who are hired will earn a pay grade of Rs. 30,000 per month in addition to a predetermined annual rise. On the official website, interested people may discover the comprehensive notification for the Indian Navy Agniveer recruiting.

    How to apply?: Candidates must complete a few easy procedures in order to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer 2023. They must go to the main page of the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in, and choose the Agniveer (02/2023) registration link. Applicants must complete the application form, upload the required files, and pay the examination cost after registering. 

    Registration fees: Candidates are needed to pay an examination fee of Rs. 550 + 18% GST during the online application procedure.

    Selection process: The selection procedure for the Agniveer (SSR) - 02/2023 batch will be divided into two stages: the INET examination, which includes computer-based online shortlisting, and the written exam, physical fitness test, and recruiting medical examination that follow.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in AJR

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: Here's how to check Punjab Board Class 10 results at pseb.ac.in

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared Class 12th result out Konkan division takes top spot pass percentage gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 declared: Konkan division takes top spot with 96.01% pass percentage

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam results 2023: Kerala Plus Two Exam results DECLARED; 82.95% students pass

    Kerala Plus Two Exam, VHSE Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks anr

    Kerala Plus Two Exam Results 2023 to be Announced today; Know time, how to check marks

    PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Punjab Board announces result Know how to check your marks online SMS gcw

    PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Punjab Board announces result; Know how to check your marks

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli joins Team India training, Rohit Sharma to hit nets from Tuesday

    Deepika Padukone reveals her 'current' binge-watch favourite on Netflix; here's what she said vma

    Deepika Padukone reveals her 'current' binge-watch favourite on Netflix; here's what she said

    IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: 'Hard thing would be to work hard for nine months' - MS Dhoni on playing another season (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023 Final: 'Hard thing would be to work hard for 9 months' - CSK's MS Dhoni on playing another season

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Kerala: By-election to 19 local body wards begins in nine districts

    Delhi crime How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16 year old girlfriend gcw

    Delhi crime: How one phone led police to Sahil who brutally stabbed 16-year-old girlfriend

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon