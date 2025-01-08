India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today!

India Post has announced a massive recruitment drive for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) positions. 10th pass candidates can apply for these jobs. This report provides detailed information about the India Post MTS recruitment, including eligibility criteria, application process, and important dates.

India Post MTS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 10th pass jobs today!
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

India Post has launched a significant recruitment drive to fill Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) positions across the country. This opportunity is ideal for candidates who have cleared their secondary education and are seeking stable government jobs.

Position and eligibility:

Post Name: Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 10th standard. Additional requirements include basic computer skills and fluency in the local language.
Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old.

Salary package:

Selected candidates will earn a monthly salary ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 29,380, offering financial stability and career growth opportunities.

Application process:

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official India Post website. Applications must be submitted before the deadline of January 28, 2025.

Documents required:

To complete the application, candidates should have the following documents ready:

Aadhaar Card
10th Admit Card and Marksheet
Passport-sized Photograph
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Birth Certificate
Mobile Number and Email ID

Step-by-step registration process:

Visit the official India Post website.
Register using your mobile number and email ID.
Upload the required documents in the specified format.
Review the application and submit it online.

Why apply for India Post MTS jobs?

India Post offers a secure career path with a government organization known for its employee benefits and work-life balance. The recruitment drive provides a golden opportunity for candidates with minimal qualifications to secure a job that promises steady income and growth.

