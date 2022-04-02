IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program

According to the institute, this is an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure an admission in IIT Madras while in school. If qualified, Class XI students can get the admission letter and will be allowed to join the course after they complete their Class XII.

For the first time, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has now opened admission to students of Class XI and XII for B.Sc Data Science Programme, that too without cracking the IIT entrance JEE advanced. College students, working professionals, and those taking a career break are also welcome to apply.

The institute is inviting applications for the May 2022 term and the last date to apply is April 20, 2022.

According to the institute, this is an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure an admission in IIT Madras while in school. If qualified, Class XI students can get the admission letter and will be allowed to join the course after they complete their Class XII.

The online BSc degree was launched in 2020 and currently 12,500 students and working professionals are enrolled in the programme.

IIT Madras’ official press release reads, “Admissions to Indian Institute of Technology Madras BSc in Programming and Data Science Program are now open to students of Class XI and XII. College students, working professionals, and those taking a career break are also welcome to apply.”

“Students are stressed out about admissions and college positions when they are in their Class XII. They can qualify for this course during Class XI summer holidays. This will ensure they have an admission letter from the top institute in the country before completing their school and reduce their stress,” said Vignesh Muthuvijayan, professor in-charge, BSc in programming and data science, IIT Madras.

“Through this program, we wish to ensure that high-quality education is accessible to anyone who dreams to study at an IIT or build a career in Programming and Data Science. This program, we hope, will be a game changer in the field of education paving the way for many other large scale programs to be offered by us and other institutes,” professor Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge, BSc in programming and data science, IIT Madras, said.

IIT Madras Admissions 2022 for BSc Data Science Program have the following eligibility criterias:

· All those eligible for JEE Advanced 2021 can directly join this BSc program in May, 2022.

· Students who complete Class XI by May 2022 or those currently in Class XII can also apply.

Candidates interested in this program must note that there are other eligibility criterias as well. They must go to the official link - onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in to know more about this course.